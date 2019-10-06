By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actresses Wanda De Jesus and Cari Shayne are joining the cast of "The Bay" for the fifth season of the Emmy award-winning digital drama series on Amazon Prime. In the daytime soap world, she is best known for her role as Santana in the defunct drama series Santa Barbara, and her appearances on All My Children on ABC. In addition, her character will crossover to Executive producer, director, and head writer Gregori J. Martin remarked, "Wanda has been such a pleasure to work with. When I created the role of Milagros I knew Wanda would be just wonderful in the part. I've been a fan of her work for many years and actually created the role for her." Cari Shayne, who is known for her role as the original Karen Wexler on ABC's General Hospital, will be playing the role of Dr. Genevieve Cates, a doctor that uncovers a startling discovery for Bay City matriarch Sara Garrett (played by Mary Beth Evans) and son her son Pete Garrett ( played by Kristos Andrews). "I’ve also been a fan of Cari's work as well for many many years," said Gregori J. Martin. "I loved her as Karen on General Hospital and knew she would also be great on The Bay. It's been such a joy working with her. She is a true pro." To binge The Bay, check out the Amazon Prime website by De Jesus is known for her acting work on Sons of Anarchy and CSI: Miami, where she will be playing the role of clairvoyant Milagros Castro, the mother of Colton (played by Michael Copon), as well as Dre (Chasty Ballesteros) and Xander (Dante Aleksander, the son of showrunner Gregori J. Martin).In the daytime soap world, she is best known for her role as Santana in the defunct drama series Santa Barbara, and her appearances on All My Children on ABC. In addition, her character will crossover to yA , the spinoff series of The Bay, which focuses on the city's elite and troubled teenagers.Executive producer, director, and head writer Gregori J. Martin remarked, "Wanda has been such a pleasure to work with. When I created the role of Milagros I knew Wanda would be just wonderful in the part. I've been a fan of her work for many years and actually created the role for her."Cari Shayne, who is known for her role as the original Karen Wexler on ABC's General Hospital, will be playing the role of Dr. Genevieve Cates, a doctor that uncovers a startling discovery for Bay City matriarch Sara Garrett (played by Mary Beth Evans) and son her son Pete Garrett ( played by Kristos Andrews)."I’ve also been a fan of Cari's work as well for many many years," said Gregori J. Martin. "I loved her as Karen on General Hospital and knew she would also be great on The Bay. It's been such a joy working with her. She is a true pro."To binge The Bay, check out the Amazon Prime website by clicking here More about wanda de jesus, Cari Shayne, The Bay, Digital, Drama wanda de jesus Cari Shayne The Bay Digital Drama amazon prime