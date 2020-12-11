By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Entertainment Nile Rodgers' We Are Family Foundation (WAFF) has announced its inaugural Youth To The Front Fund (YTTFF) "Frontliners." Digital Journal has the scoop. As Digital Journal previously reported, the We Are Family Foundation's This is not a one-off response to George Floyd's murder and the subsequent global outrage that followed, but it is rather an ongoing sustainable commitment. Nile Rodgers (of Chic) acknowledged in a press statement that the world is finally acknowledging that the pandemic of systemic racism, inequality, and injustice, needs to be eradicated, and rightfully so. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer added that our youth is on the front lines of finding the cure. "Frontliners, welcome to the family," Rodgers exclaimed. To learn more about the We Are Family Foundation, check out its The We Are Family Foundation is proud of the YTTFF "Frontliners," which represents seven states in American and 10 countries on four different continents. 20 frontliners (between the ages of 13 to 28 years old) are fighting racial and systemic injustice around the world.As Digital Journal previously reported, the We Are Family Foundation's Youth To The Front Fund (YTTFF) was developed to support and fund under 30-year-old BIPOC-centered youth activists, youth-led organizations, projects, innovations, and creative solutions that are at the forefront of fighting systemic racism, inequality, and injustice in the United States and around the globe.This is not a one-off response to George Floyd's murder and the subsequent global outrage that followed, but it is rather an ongoing sustainable commitment.Nile Rodgers (of Chic) acknowledged in a press statement that the world is finally acknowledging that the pandemic of systemic racism, inequality, and injustice, needs to be eradicated, and rightfully so.The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer added that our youth is on the front lines of finding the cure. "Frontliners, welcome to the family," Rodgers exclaimed.To learn more about the We Are Family Foundation, check out its official website and its Facebook page More about we are family foundation, WAFF, nile rodgers, chic, Rock and Roll we are family founda... WAFF nile rodgers chic Rock and Roll