In The Wrong Valentine, she plays the role of Ms. Connelly. "I co-produced this movie and I star in it. I loved playing the history teacher in The Wrong Valentine," she admitted. "I like playing somebody in charge. This is our 25th film in this franchise, and there is always a message in these films."She had great remarks about working with Meredith Thomas in The Wrong Valentine. "I love Meredith. It is always great to work with her. She has the classic movie star looks," she exclaimed."The young actors, especially Evan Adams who played David, have a bright future," she foreshadowed. "He really had some good moments for such a young actor."Fox also played the role of Dr. Angela Foster in the Emmy award-winning digital drama series The Bay opposite Jade Harlow, who portrays Lianna Ramos. "I loved playing a psychiatrist that helps people out. Back in the day, everyone used to dump their problems on me so I felt like one," she said."In The Bay, I loved working with A Martinez and Jade Harlow . She tapped into emotions so quickly. She totally surrenders to her character," she added.On being an actress and producer in the digital age, she said, "I have two projects that are out on streaming. The digital age is where it's at, especially during COVID."For young and aspiring actors, she said, "Do the work. To develop a career that has longevity, you need to do the work and have versatility. You need to be able to dance, sing, act, and even do comedy. "Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she said with a sweet laugh, "It's so wrong, it's right." "I've had a wonderful resurgence in my career. I'm a producer, and I am about to become a director at the end of the month," she said.She defined the word success as "being able to do what she loves to do and peace of mind." "I am finally happy in the skin that I am in," she admitted.Fox went on to thank all of her dedicated fans for supporting her on this journey. "I always do my best to bring the fans quality products," she said.To learn more about Vivica A. Fox, check out her official website Facebook page , and follow her on Instagram For more information on The Wrong Valentine, check out the official Lifetime website