Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Vincent Young ("Beverly Hills 90210" favorite) chatted with Digital Journal about the new film "What Death Leaves Behind." "Filming What Death Leaves Behind was a pretty cool experience. It was a low budget film but the script was fantastic. I spoke to the producers and decided to do the role," he said. "A lot of times you do independent films, they don't always turn out how you envision them. In this case, they captured the whole vibe and mood. I was very happy about it." In this film, Young co-stars alongside Christopher Mann (Creed 2), and he had nothing but the nicest remarks about him. "Christoper Mann was great. We are both journeymen and we have been doing this for a while. It was nice to be on set with another veteran. He was fantastic and we developed a real friendship. He's a really good guy and he was a joy to work with," he said. On being an actor in this digital age, he said, "I've always been learning as I go along. The digital age is fantastic. I love all of the technology that is going on right now. I stick to the basics." He expressed his love for such streaming services as Amazon Prime and Netflix. Young played the role of Noah Hunter from 1997 to 2000 on the hit Fox drama series Beverly Hills 90210. "It was a great experience. It was a very intricate part of where I am now. I worked with such an experienced cast," he recalled. He paid homage to his late co-star Luke Perry and praised him for being a "really good guy." He also complimented former co-star Ian Ziering for staying friends with him over the years. "Ian is a very solid person," he said. "Ian is a really smart guy, a great producer, and a good businessman." The actor defined the word success as "being able to do what you love to do and being able to reach the audiences." "For me, success is playing all of these characters," he said. Young concluded about What Death Leaves Behind, "The film is a mystery, shock thriller. It's frightening but not in a horror flick way, but in a realistic way. It resonates with you a few weeks after you see it. The director is taking the audience on a ride and it is very thought-provoking." To learn more about actor Vincent Young, follow him on Instagram