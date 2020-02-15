Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Vincent De Paul chatted with Digital Journal about his acting work in "The Bay," "A Place Called Hollywood," as well as his future projects. He also spoke about being an actor in the digital age. For his work on The Bay, he has won two Daytime Emmy Awards as a producer. "I am very happy to have won two consecutive Emmy Awards in 2015 and 2016. Truly, it's a collaborative effort of a great time mixed with a great cast and crew that garners the Emmy Awards. I am happy to be with other inspiring people," he said. Judi Evans and Vincent De Paul in 'The Bay' LANY Entertainment He also played the role of Hogan Manchester in A Place Called Hollywood. "I played the Hollywood agent in this drama," he said. "Playing this agent was something I knew a lot about because I was attracting with those types of agents in Miami, New York, and Los Angeles. This agent was written by Gregori J. Martin very accurately." De Paul is proud of the fact that the film Tesla, starring Ethan Hawke as Nikola Tesla, won the "Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize" at the Sundance Film Festival. De Paul plays George Westinghouse's protege. "I am happy because the film will be seen by many more audiences because of its win at Sundance," he said. He will also be in The Encounter on Pure Flix, where he plays Neil Jobson in an episode called "Homeward Bound." De Paul is also in 2nd, directed by Brian Skiba, which stars Ryan Phillippe, and he is a part of the horror film The Welder, directed by David Liz and filmed in the Everglades. "I will continue reading more scripts," he said. On being an artist in the digital age, he noted that it is a "very empowering time." "Technology grants performers the ability to work in many markets, and have many wonderful opportunities to a multitude of streaming platforms and networks," he said. Regarding the impact of streaming services on the entertainment business, he said, "Streaming has 100 percent changed the traditional TV business model. I especially love For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Surround yourself with other creative people that can make you the best that you can possibly be. Steven Spielberg does the same thing: he surrounds himself with other creatives." De Paul has been playing Father Leone on the hit digital drama series, The Bay, for quite a while. "I have been playing Father Leone for seven years. My character is someone who gives spiritual guidance to the folks in Bay City. It has been wonderful," he said.For his work on The Bay, he has won two Daytime Emmy Awards as a producer. "I am very happy to have won two consecutive Emmy Awards in 2015 and 2016. Truly, it's a collaborative effort of a great time mixed with a great cast and crew that garners the Emmy Awards. I am happy to be with other inspiring people," he said.He also played the role of Hogan Manchester in A Place Called Hollywood. "I played the Hollywood agent in this drama," he said. "Playing this agent was something I knew a lot about because I was attracting with those types of agents in Miami, New York, and Los Angeles. This agent was written by Gregori J. Martin very accurately."De Paul is proud of the fact that the film Tesla, starring Ethan Hawke as Nikola Tesla, won the "Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize" at the Sundance Film Festival. De Paul plays George Westinghouse's protege. "I am happy because the film will be seen by many more audiences because of its win at Sundance," he said.He will also be in The Encounter on Pure Flix, where he plays Neil Jobson in an episode called "Homeward Bound." De Paul is also in 2nd, directed by Brian Skiba, which stars Ryan Phillippe, and he is a part of the horror film The Welder, directed by David Liz and filmed in the Everglades. "I will continue reading more scripts," he said.On being an artist in the digital age, he noted that it is a "very empowering time." "Technology grants performers the ability to work in many markets, and have many wonderful opportunities to a multitude of streaming platforms and networks," he said.Regarding the impact of streaming services on the entertainment business, he said, "Streaming has 100 percent changed the traditional TV business model. I especially love Pure Flix and Tubi . Audiences have more choices and can watch their favorite content including feature films, whenever and wherever they want."For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Surround yourself with other creative people that can make you the best that you can possibly be. Steven Spielberg does the same thing: he surrounds himself with other creatives." More about Vincent De Paul, A Place Called Hollywood, The Bay, Actor Vincent De Paul A Place Called Holly... The Bay Actor