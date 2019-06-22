Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Levittown - Vince Curatola, the iconic actor of "The Sopranos," chatted with Digital Journal about his "Come Fly With Me" special event at Governor's Comedy Club on September 19 in Levittown, New York. He starred on the Emmy award-winning HBO drama series, where he played the vindictive Johnny Sack. "A lot of us are still very close," he said, referring to his former cast-mates. "I miss the writing on the show. The scripts were a joy," he said. To learn more about Curatola's upcoming event at Governor's Comedy Club, check out the venue's On being an actor and a musician in this digital age, Curatola said, "I get fan emails from all over the world. It is on reruns all over the place: Australia, New Zealand, England, Italy, China, and Greece. It is very gratifying. It really is." Regarding the key to longevity in acting and entertainment business, he said, "Do good work. Don't do any garbage. Volume doesn't count. Quality counts." For young and aspiring entertainers, Curatola encouraged them to "study quite a bit." "About a year ago, I began an acting workshop in Nyack, New York. We have some wonderful, professional students and we meet every Saturday afternoon. It is very gratifying for me because I enjoy giving them any input I can give them," he said. He shared that working with the late but great James Gandolfini was a career-defining moment for him. "Most of my work was with him. He taught me how to relax and to be honest with my dialogue. It was his style that impressed me so much and helped me with my career as far as how to approach the work," he said. Curatola listed the late Boris Karloff as his dream acting partner. "Boris played Frankenstein's monster, and if I had to pick from today's actors it would be Gary Oldman and Anthony Hopkins. Gary was long-overdue for the Oscar. He should have gotten it for other films before The Darkest Hour," he said. Aside from The Sopranos, Curatola is known for his acting work on such television shows as Law & Order, Blue Bloods, and The Good Wife, among others. He defined the word success as "doing great things for his family." "That's the most valuable part of success as far as I'm concerned," he acknowledged. For his dedicated fans, Curatola concluded, "I love you. Thank you for listening to me and watching me. It's an honor to ultimately please you. I hope some of my fans show up at Governor's Comedy Club on Long Island. It's a great venue. We are going to have a wonderful time. Believe me. It is going to be enjoyable." To learn more about veteran actor and jazz musician Vincent Curatola, check out his This upcoming show at Governor's Comedy Club is in celebration of the 20th anniversary of The Sopranos. 