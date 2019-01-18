Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Victoria Konefal chatted with Digital Journal about playing Ciara Brady on "Days of Our Lives," as well as her latest acting endeavors. Konefal also opened up about the impact of technology on the entertainment industry. She is drawn to her character, Ciara, since she is "very strong-willed." "Ciara doesn't let people take advantage of her," she said. "The one thing I like least about Ciara is that she doesn't get along with some of her family members, which I think she needs to work on." The hit NBC daytime drama won the 2018 Emmy award for "Outstanding Drama Series." The actress was voted as the No. 1 soap actress for many consecutive weeks in TV Source Magazine's poll. "That was a phenomenal feeling. It was my first year on the show, and I was so happy that Days of Our Lives won for 'Best Drama Series.' It was overwhelming and so humbling. I am so grateful to have that opportunity," she said. Konefal will star as the villainess in the upcoming horror indie film Fog City. "That was the first movie I ever booked. We filmed it a long time ago, and it still hasn't come out yet. I am very excited for it since I play the crazy antagonist> I get to go off my hinges," she said. Each day, she is motivated to be the "best version of herself" possible. "I want to constantly learn. I love the idea of getting better at everything that I do. I am constantly learning new tasks and picking up new hobbies such as painting and teaching myself how to play the piano. I am always looking for new things to improve on," she said. For young actors, she encouraged them to "stay true" to themselves. She is an alumna of Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School for the Performing Arts in New York, and she had nothing but the greatest remarks about her high school. "I am so grateful that I got to go to that school," she admitted. Digital transformation of the entertainment business On the impact of technology on the entertainment industry, Konefal said, "It has definitely changed. Now, everything is so accessible and there is so much content. We are on content overload. A lot of the art has been diluted, so it is a lot harder to find something that you can connect with. Technology opens up new opportunities." When asked how she handles being dialogue-heavy (as part of being a part of a daytime drama), she said, "I've always been great with memorization. That was one of my skills growing up. I also have somewhat of a photographic memory. Memorization comes easily to me." For her dedicated Days of Our Lives fans, she said, "Thank you. I am so grateful for all the support that I get from them. Every one of us is thankful for every fan. You guys are our rocks and we don't forget that. We appreciate you as much as you appreciate us, if not more." You guys are our rocks and we don't forget that. We appreciate you as much as you appreciate us, if not more."Konefal defined the word success as "being content with what you are doing and where you are going in life." "I consider myself extremely successful since all I ever wanted to do was to act, and here I am doing that every single day," she said.To learn more about actress Victoria Konefal, follow her on Instagram and on Twitter.