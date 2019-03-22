Email
article imageVictoria Konefal talks about Emmy nod for 'Days of Our Lives' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Pasadena - Actress Victoria Konefal has a major reason to celebrate. On March 20, she found out that she was nominated for her first career Emmy award. She spoke to Digital Journal about her Emmy nod.
Konefal scored a 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Younger Actress in a Daytime Drama Series" for her acting work on Days of Our Lives. She has played the role of Ciara Brady on the hit NBC daytime soap opera for the past two years.
A native of New York, Konefal is nominated alongside fellow co-star Olivia Rose Keegan (Claire Brady), as well as the following three General Hospital actresses: Hayley Erin, Eden McCoy, and Chloe Lanier.
On her first career Daytime Emmy nomination, Konefal remarked, "I am overwhelmed, honored and so grateful to be included in a category with such talented young women."
The 46th Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on May 5 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. Tune in to see if Konefal will walk away with the Emmy for "Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series."
To learn more about actress Victoria Konefal, follow her on Instagram.
Read More: Victoria Konefal also chatted with Digital Journal back in January of 2019 where she opened up about her upcoming projects and the digital transformation of the entertainment industry.
