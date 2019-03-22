Konefal scored a 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Younger Actress in a Daytime Drama Series" for her acting work on Days of Our Lives
. She has played the role of Ciara Brady on the hit NBC daytime soap opera for the past two years.
A native of New York, Konefal is nominated alongside fellow co-star Olivia Rose Keegan
(Claire Brady), as well as the following three General Hospital
actresses: Hayley Erin, Eden McCoy
, and Chloe Lanier.
On her first career Daytime Emmy nomination, Konefal remarked, "I am overwhelmed, honored and so grateful to be included in a category with such talented young women."
The 46th Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on May 5 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. Tune in to see if Konefal will walk away with the Emmy for "Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series."
