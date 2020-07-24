By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On July 23, it was reported that Emmy-nominated actress Victoria Konefal has parted ways with "Days of Our Lives" on NBC. She will no longer be a contract player as of later this fall. Konefal cherished "every moment" that she has spent work on the hit NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives, which she described as an "honor and a privilege," especially to work in an environment that is filled with a great deal of talent and passion. She is forever thankful for the experience and knowledge that she accumulated during her tenure on the show. She expressed that it was an "absolute pleasure" to work with the cast and the crew members; moreover, she extended her love and unwavering support to her loyal fans. "Thank you for joining me on my journey of finding Ciara Brady. It was a beautiful one. Cheers to some of the best days of my life," she remarked. Earlier this month, her onscreen mother, Kristian Alfonso (Hope Williams Brady) revealed that she is leaving the drama series after 37 years; moreover, this week, it was announced that Emmy winner Greg Vaughan will be departing from Days of Our Lives after playing the role of Eric Brady for eight years. Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with She has played the role of Ciara Brady, Bo Brady and Hope Williams Brady's youngest daughter since 2017. Deadline announced that she will not be a part of the cast when the NBC daytime drama returns for production in the fall. "I will not be returning as a full-time cast member," she disclosed, but stated that she would love the opportunity to continue working with her fellow actors in the future.Konefal cherished "every moment" that she has spent work on the hit NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives, which she described as an "honor and a privilege," especially to work in an environment that is filled with a great deal of talent and passion. She is forever thankful for the experience and knowledge that she accumulated during her tenure on the show.She expressed that it was an "absolute pleasure" to work with the cast and the crew members; moreover, she extended her love and unwavering support to her loyal fans. "Thank you for joining me on my journey of finding Ciara Brady. It was a beautiful one. Cheers to some of the best days of my life," she remarked.Earlier this month, her onscreen mother, Kristian Alfonso (Hope Williams Brady) revealed that she is leaving the drama series after 37 years; moreover, this week, it was announced that Emmy winner Greg Vaughan will be departing from Days of Our Lives after playing the role of Eric Brady for eight years.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Victoria Konefal back in April of 2020. More about Victoria Konefal, Soap, Daytime, Drama, days of our lives Victoria Konefal Soap Daytime Drama days of our lives