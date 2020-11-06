Veteran actor and musician Ronn Moss to host a virtual fan event

Email
article imageVeteran actor and musician Ronn Moss to host a virtual fan event

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Acclaimed musician and actor Ronn Moss ("The Bold and The Beautiful" fame and "The Bay") will host a virtual fan event for Star Image Entertainment on November 12.
It will take place on Thursday, November 12, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. He will be joined by an intimate group of fans for a virtual question and answer (Q&A) session and a virtual cocktail.
He is best known for portraying Ridge Forrester on the hit CBS daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful from 1987 to 2012. From a global standpoint, The Bold and the Beautiful is the most popular soap opera in the world. Most recently, he stars as John Blackwell on the award-winning digital drama series The Bay.
Actor Ronn Moss in The Bay
Actor Ronn Moss in 'The Bay'
Greg Doherty
Aside from his acting, Moss is a musician and singer-songwriter that is known for his work with the band Player ("Baby Come Back").
The proceeds from this event will go towards Cedars CanSupport for cancer patients and their families.
To learn more about this Zoom fan event, starring Ronn Moss, click here.
For more information on Ronn Moss, check out his official website and his Facebook page and follow him on Instagram.
