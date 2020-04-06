Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Ventriloquist Kevin Huesca chatted with Digital Journal about being a part of the "Extravaganza" production at the Jubilee Theater at Bally's Las Vegas. While the show is currently on hold, he took some time to talk about the production. In 2015, while on a tour with the Circus Medrano Casartelli, he designed and created his comic eccentric character "Romeo" enclosing all his technical and artistic baggage accumulated over years of practicing stage experience and tutorials. The specialization of his character "Romeo" took place thanks to an advanced course on clowning and "Commedia dell'Arte" with the great clown, Leris Colombaioni. "Romeo is a type of Italian Latin lover. He's a comedian and a ventriloquist. He likes to dance and sing," he said. "I come from a fourth-generation circus family. I was an acrobat and a juggler. Many years ago, I decided to create an act that encompassed everything that I learned from my father and grandfather. That's how Romeo was born." His wife is gymnastics champion Olesia Shulga, and she's an aerialist in the show. She is a Cirque du Soleil artist for 10 years and a winner of the Golden clown award at the prestigious International Circus Festival in Montecarlo. They created an original "Comedy Tissue act," with an incredible trick from their original creation, that involves spinning with a neck grip with a quick-change dress in the air. "We created this original 'Comedy Tissue Act,' which follows my comedy act Romeo, and she is amazing. We decided to create something different, and we are very happy to have the opportunity to work together in the same show, and that's really good for us," he said. Huesca is known for performing as "Romeo," which gives him greater freedom of expression and it enhances his creativity for his show projects. To learn more about "Extravaganza — The Vegas Spectacular," check out its Regarding his experience on Extravaganza — The Vegas Spectacular , he said, "It was amazing when we started a couple of weeks ago. To have the opportunity to start with a new show in incredible Las Vegas was an amazing experience."In 2015, while on a tour with the Circus Medrano Casartelli, he designed and created his comic eccentric character "Romeo" enclosing all his technical and artistic baggage accumulated over years of practicing stage experience and tutorials. The specialization of his character "Romeo" took place thanks to an advanced course on clowning and "Commedia dell'Arte" with the great clown, Leris Colombaioni. "Romeo is a type of Italian Latin lover. He's a comedian and a ventriloquist. He likes to dance and sing," he said. "I come from a fourth-generation circus family. I was an acrobat and a juggler. Many years ago, I decided to create an act that encompassed everything that I learned from my father and grandfather. That's how Romeo was born."His wife is gymnastics champion Olesia Shulga, and she's an aerialist in the show. She is a Cirque du Soleil artist for 10 years and a winner of the Golden clown award at the prestigious International Circus Festival in Montecarlo. They created an original "Comedy Tissue act," with an incredible trick from their original creation, that involves spinning with a neck grip with a quick-change dress in the air. "We created this original 'Comedy Tissue Act,' which follows my comedy act Romeo, and she is amazing. We decided to create something different, and we are very happy to have the opportunity to work together in the same show, and that's really good for us," he said.Huesca is known for performing as "Romeo," which gives him greater freedom of expression and it enhances his creativity for his show projects.To learn more about "Extravaganza — The Vegas Spectacular," check out its official website and its Facebook page . "I want to tell my fans to be safe, first and foremost. The most important thing is the health of people. Stay at home, that's very important, and hopefully, soon, we will be back. Hopefully, the situation will be under control and Extravaganza will be back, and the fans can watch us again in this amazing show," he said. More about Kevin Huesca, Ventriloquist, Extravaganza, Las vegas Kevin Huesca Ventriloquist Extravaganza Las vegas