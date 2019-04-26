By By Markos Papadatos 40 mins ago in Entertainment Veteran actress Vanessa A. Williams will be returning to the hit NBC soap opera "Days of Our Lives." She will be reprising her role as Dr. Valerie Grant. She played the role consistently from 2016 to 2018. When she moved back to town, she had renewed her relationship with Abe Carver, who is played by Emmy award-winning actor Williams was featured in Reynolds' emotional Emmy reel last year, where he performed his scenes opposite her on-screen son Eli, played by Lamon Archey. This Emmy reel which may be seen below. The actress also starred in several episodes of the hit digital drama series, To learn more about actress Vanessa A. Williams, check out her Williams is expected to return to Salem, where the daytime drama takes place, on Wednesday, May 1, for a brief story arc, which is expected to last a few days. Her character had left the show back in November of 2018, when Dr. Grant took a position at a hospital in Washington, DC. She confirmed the news of her return via a tweet She played the role consistently from 2016 to 2018. When she moved back to town, she had renewed her relationship with Abe Carver, who is played by Emmy award-winning actor James Reynolds Williams was featured in Reynolds' emotional Emmy reel last year, where he performed his scenes opposite her on-screen son Eli, played by Lamon Archey. This Emmy reel which may be seen below.The actress also starred in several episodes of the hit digital drama series, The Bay on Amazon Prime, where she played the role of Cleo Harris.To learn more about actress Vanessa A. Williams, check out her IMDb page , and follow her on Twitter More about Vanessa A Williams, days of our lives, Nbc, Actress Vanessa A Williams days of our lives Nbc Actress