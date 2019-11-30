By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Entertainment As of November 30th it will be illegal to fly a drone over 250 grams in the United Kingdom unless you are registered as an owner and/or operator. So yesterday was the deadline for registration. The registration regulations All the regulations are set out at the UK Failing to register can result in a fine of 1,000 pounds or nearly $1,300 US. Most drone owners and flyers have not yet registered Anyone of any age can still fly a drone, if they complete a free 20 question multiple choice quiz online and the drone is registered with an adult. A recent article notes: "In December 2018, drone sightings on the runways at Gatwick Airport caused havoc for thousands of Christmas travellers .The disruption caused about 1,000 flights to be cancelled or diverted over a 36-hour-period." Light drones are exempt from the regulations As in the United States very light drones under 250 grams in the UK need not be registered. The recently announce 249g DJI Mavic Mini is exempt so if you really want a drone without a 9 pound fee you can still do so. All the regulations are set out at the UK Civil Aviation Authority website. You must be at least 13 years old for a flyer ID and also pass a multiple choice test with 20 questions. The pass mark is 16 and you can repeat the test as many times as you need to pass. To operate a drone you need to be older, 18 and the ID for an operator cost 9 pounds annually.Failing to register can result in a fine of 1,000 pounds or nearly $1,300 US. In spite of the threat of a hefty fine the CAA claims that so only about 50,000 of the estimated 130,000 drone users in the UK have registered according to a BBC news report.Anyone of any age can still fly a drone, if they complete a free 20 question multiple choice quiz online and the drone is registered with an adult. A recent article notes: "In December 2018, drone sightings on the runways at Gatwick Airport caused havoc for thousands of Christmas travellers .The disruption caused about 1,000 flights to be cancelled or diverted over a 36-hour-period."As in the United States very light drones under 250 grams in the UK need not be registered. The recently announce 249g DJI Mavic Mini is exempt so if you really want a drone without a 9 pound fee you can still do so. The light drone was announced Wednesday morning: "The heavily leaked Mavic Mini, as it’s called, was announced on Wednesday morning and is available for preorder now and will ship on November 11th. The drone will be sold for $399 with a remote controller, one battery, and a set of extra propellers, or in one of DJI’s “Fly More” combo packs, which costs $499 and includes propeller guards, three batteries, a battery charging hub, a carrying case, a controller, and three sets of extra propellers." More about Drones, drones in the UK, registering to fly or own drones More news from Drones drones in the UK registering to fly o...