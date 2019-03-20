By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Acclaimed actor Tyler Christopher has a major reason to be proud. He secured a 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination for his work on "Days of Our Lives." The actor thanked Days of Our Lives head writer Ron Carlivati via a In 2016, Christopher took home the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series" for his acting work as Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital. Christopher had submitted the following Emmy reel that year. Christopher holds the distinction of being one of the few actors that has been nominated in all three acting levels that are recognized by the Daytime Emmy Awards: "Younger Actor," "Supporting Actor" and "Lead Actor." In other Days of Our Lives news, Emmy winner To learn more about actor Tyler Christopher, follow him on Christopher portrayed the character Stefan DiMera on the hit NBC daytime drama. He is nominated for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series" alongside Maurice Benard (General Hospital), Peter Bergman (The Young and The Restless), Jon Lindstrom (General Hospital), and his fellow Days of Our Lives co-star Billy Flynn.The actor thanked Days of Our Lives head writer Ron Carlivati via a tweet for trusting his instincts for character. "What a guy that Stefan. It was an honor to bring him to life for you," Christopher tweeted.In 2016, Christopher took home the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series" for his acting work as Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital. Christopher had submitted the following Emmy reel that year.Christopher holds the distinction of being one of the few actors that has been nominated in all three acting levels that are recognized by the Daytime Emmy Awards: "Younger Actor," "Supporting Actor" and "Lead Actor."In other Days of Our Lives news, Emmy winner Robin Strasser has joined the cast of the NBC soap opera.To learn more about actor Tyler Christopher, follow him on Twitter More about Tyler Christopher, days of our lives, Peter Bergman Tyler Christopher days of our lives Peter Bergman