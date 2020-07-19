Rogers won for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Doc in Studio City
. He bested fellow nominees Willam Belli (EastSiders
), Leith Burke (EastSiders
), Lenny Wolpe (After Forever
) and Gregory Zarian (Venice: The Series
).
In his acceptance speech, Rogers acknowledged that this accolade took 50 years in the making. He thanked the entire Studio City
team for making everything possible, which included creator and showrunner Sean Kanan
, Michele Kanan, director Timothy Woodward Jr.
and co-writer Lauren De Normandie. Rogers also thanked his wife.
Studio City
is available on Amazon Prime Video
. This year, in its inaugural season, Studio City
received eight Daytime Emmy nominations
.
