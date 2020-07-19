Email
Review: Tristan Rogers wins 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for 'Studio City' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On July 19, Tristan Rogers won the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for his acting work in "Studio City" on Amazon Prime. The ceremony took place remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rogers won for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Doc in Studio City. He bested fellow nominees Willam Belli (EastSiders), Leith Burke (EastSiders), Lenny Wolpe (After Forever) and Gregory Zarian (Venice: The Series).
In his acceptance speech, Rogers acknowledged that this accolade took 50 years in the making. He thanked the entire Studio City team for making everything possible, which included creator and showrunner Sean Kanan, Michele Kanan, director Timothy Woodward Jr. and co-writer Lauren De Normandie. Rogers also thanked his wife.
Studio City is available on Amazon Prime Video. This year, in its inaugural season, Studio City received eight Daytime Emmy nominations.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Tristan Rogers back in June of 2020.
