Rogers
has been nominated for 'Oustanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series' for his portrayal of Doc in Studio City
, which was created by Sean Kanan. This marks his first-ever Daytime Emmy nomination in his illustrious career in the entertainment industry. "This was my first," he admitted. "It felt good to get this for Studio City
. We came from out of nowhere and we picked up eight nominations. I think we have a good shot."
He really enjoyed working with his luminous scene partner Sarah Joy Brown on the balcony scene in Studio City
. "That was my first scene. I knew right away there was something different about it, the way it was lit, and the way it was approached. I was sorry that Sarah Joy Brown wasn't nominated for her work," he said.
Rogers had nothing but the kindest remarks about working with showrunner Sean Kanan
. "It was very interesting working with Sean. I had actually never worked with him before," he said. "I did a two-page monologue scene with him in one take. I was proud at that particular point"
He also spoke about working with Emmy-nominated director Timothy Woodward Jr.
"I had never worked with him before. It was great working with Timothy, and he felt the same way," he said.
This past November, Rogers and John J. York
gave fans a General Hospital
history lesson at Rockwells in Pelham, New York. "That was really interesting. John J. York, who plays my younger brother, was the ideal person to do that event with," he admitted. "It was good and I definitely want to do that with him again since it worked so well."
Studio City
is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video
. "This show is a game-changer for the future," he said. "Everybody get out there and watch it. It's an experience, and it's a step forward for daytime."