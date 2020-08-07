Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Veteran actor Tristan Rogers chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his 2020 Daytime Emmy win for the digital series "Studio City" on Amazon Prime. The DaytimeEmmys Award in SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DIGITAL DRAMA goes to... Tristan Rogers │ tristanrogers studiocity_show GNyqVA7ml2— Daytime Emmys (@DaytimeEmmys) July 20, 2020 "I want to see Studio City move on. I think it has a really powerful voice," he exclaimed, prior to praising all of the "great performers" in Studio City, such as Sean Kanan, Sarah Joy Brown, Scott Turner Schofield, Carolyn Hennesy and Patrika Darbo. As he mentioned in his virtual acceptance speech, this Emmy win was 50 years in the works for Rogers. "When it comes to awards, I think in terms of good work and being paid well, that's your reward. It doesn't occur to me in many instances that I should be picking up gold statues. For me, personally, it was cherry on the cake," he said. Last month, Rogers was a part of a Zoom fan event (organized by Coastal Entertainment) with fellow General Hospital co-star John J. York. "It went very very well and we will probably do it again," he said. Rogers is thrilled to be back on General Hospital, filming new episodes. "It feels terrific," he said. "The protocol slows us down a bit but it's good to be back. We will be getting new stories soon. Expect a lot of changes," he foreshadowed. Studio City is available for streaming on He won the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series." "Thank you, that was exciting," he said. "I was numb. If you saw a reply of it, I kind of froze, and then I got my equilibrium. There was a raging party going on next door so I couldn't hear myself think. I wish my wife, Teresa, would have been there to celebrate with me. Now, I am just waiting for the award to turn up.""I want to see Studio City move on. I think it has a really powerful voice," he exclaimed, prior to praising all of the "great performers" in Studio City, such as Sean Kanan, Sarah Joy Brown, Scott Turner Schofield, Carolyn Hennesy and Patrika Darbo.As he mentioned in his virtual acceptance speech, this Emmy win was 50 years in the works for Rogers. "When it comes to awards, I think in terms of good work and being paid well, that's your reward. It doesn't occur to me in many instances that I should be picking up gold statues. For me, personally, it was cherry on the cake," he said.Last month, Rogers was a part of a Zoom fan event (organized by Coastal Entertainment) with fellow General Hospital co-star John J. York. "It went very very well and we will probably do it again," he said.Rogers is thrilled to be back on General Hospital, filming new episodes. "It feels terrific," he said. "The protocol slows us down a bit but it's good to be back. We will be getting new stories soon. Expect a lot of changes," he foreshadowed.Studio City is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video More about Tristan Rogers, Studio City, Actor, Emmy, Daytime Tristan Rogers Studio City Actor Emmy Daytime amazon prime