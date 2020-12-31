Email
article imageTristan Rogers melts hearts in new episodes of 'Studio City' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     yesterday in Entertainment
Emmy award-winning actor Tristan Rogers melts hearts with the new episodes of Season 1 of "Studio City" that were released on December 29 on Amazon Prime. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Rogers delivers a memorable acting performance as Doc that is raw, heartbreaking, and transformative. He builds it from within and really captures the essence of a father that is dying from cancer. His scenes opposite his onscreen children Sam (Sean Kanan) and Laurie (Sarah Joy Brown) are quite moving.
Sean Kanan in Studio City
Sean Kanan in 'Studio City'
Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City'
While he may have taken home the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series," Rogers should be locked for yet another consecutive Emmy nod. His profound acting work in these new episodes is too huge to be ignored. They will certainly impact viewers on an emotional level.
Sarah Joy Brown in Studio City
Sarah Joy Brown in 'Studio City'
Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City'
Studio City, created by Sean Kanan and Jason Antognoli, released five new episodes on Tuesday, December 29, and they are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
More about Tristan Rogers, Studio City, Sean Kanan, amazon prime
 
