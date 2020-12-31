Rogers
delivers a memorable acting performance as Doc that is raw, heartbreaking, and transformative. He builds it from within and really captures the essence of a father that is dying from cancer. His scenes opposite his onscreen children Sam (Sean Kanan
) and Laurie (Sarah Joy Brown
) are quite moving.
Sean Kanan in 'Studio City'
Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City'
While he may have taken home the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series," Rogers
should be locked for yet another consecutive Emmy nod. His profound acting work in these new episodes is too huge to be ignored. They will certainly impact viewers on an emotional level.
Studio City
Sarah Joy Brown in 'Studio City'
Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City'
, created by Sean Kanan and Jason Antognoli, released five new episodes on Tuesday, December 29, and they are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video
.