Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Entertainment Actress Trine Christensen chatted with Digital Journal about her role in "Godless" on Netflix, as well as her plans for the future. In addition, Christensen was featured on the AMC series Preacher starring Dominic Purcell, where she played The Saint of Killers' Wife opposite veteran actor Graham McTavish. "Working with Graham was a treat and a joy to work with," she said. On her plans for the future, Christensen said, "I am in the process of creating some original material. I am writing a script right now that I plan on directing and starring in." Her advice for aspiring actors is as follows: "Study comedy improv. I recently discovered it myself. I had been doing drama for 14 years, and I never did any comedy training. It is definitely one of the better decisions I have ever made and a lot of fun." Speaking of comedy, now that she is branching out into the comedic world, she listed Seth Rogen as her dream acting partner. "I would love to work with Seth. I love comedy," she said. Digital transformation of the entertainment business On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Christensen said, "Personally, I like it. I am a bit of a binge-watcher. I need to up my game a bit. I do use various services, where we as actors, will get submitted for projects via our agents. Other than that, I know a lot of people are really into Instagram and Twitter, and I am trying to get my feet wet. I'm a bit old-fashioned in that regard." She noted that technology makes filming auditions on one's phone these days so easy. "The quality of the tape these days is amazing," she admitted. As an actress, she acknowledged that she uses digital scripts. "Usually, I get it right in my email, and I read it on my iPhone or my iPad. I don't need to print it out. It saves paper so that's good," she said. Christensen's other television credits include guest star roles on the NBC series Brave, ABC's The Night Shift, A&E's Longmire, AMC's Breaking Bad, ABC's Killer Women and Amazon Prime's Smitty, among others. When Christensen moved to Los Angeles, she did stunts on The Terminator: Salvation, Gamer and The Spy Next Door. For her fans, she concluded about Godless, "Now is a time to go and watch it. The show has been nominated for 12 Emmy awards. It is a western but unlike any western that you have ever seen before. It is a very exciting story." Christensen played Jacob's wife on hit Netflix series Godless which stars Jeff Daniels. The western drama is up for 12 Primetime Emmy awards this fall. "It has been absolutely fantastic. It is definitely one of the best shows that I have ever worked on," she said. "I love working with Jeff Daniels. He is so phenomenal in that role. That man can do anything. I was excited to see it earning 12 Emmy nominations, though I am not surprised. 