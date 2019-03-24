Special By By Markos Papadatos 31 mins ago in Entertainment Actress Trina LaFargue chatted with Digital Journal about the feature film "Five Feet Apart" from CBS Films and Lionsgate. "Go see it. Even if you feel that you are not going to connect to the movie based on the preview, I promise that you will in some form or way. The message is so heavy and great. Even if somebody is feeling very down this movie can change things," she said. For young and aspiring actors, she said, "Don't let anyone tell you that you can't become an actor because of your personality or your looks. Acting is an imitation of life and life contains so many varied, beautiful types of people. There is a role out there for you. If you keep knocking on that door, that door will eventually open for you. That's the universe." LaFargue added, "Stay consistent and keep knocking on that door. Keep hope alive. I am telling you that the law of attraction works." She listed Will Smith, Denzel Washington and Johnny Depp as her dream male acting partners. "I look up to them so much. They are amazing and they are the epitome of male actors right now," she acknowledged. Digital transformation of entertainment industry On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, LaFargue said, "Netflix, Amazon Studios and Hulu are so big so to be in the actual theaters is a blessing. I am going to be in three Netflix originals coming up." "I don't really know how anybody is able to survive without technology if they are trying to market themselves as artists in the film industry," she said. "Film is technology so it is a very organic form of art. This is how I market myself and get my face out there. It is all about an image and showing your personality. Technology carries me through auditions and everyday life." She noted that they are now allowing auditions via phones (if users have iPhones 7 or up) because they want good quality. "As long as you have good lighting and a quiet space, you can definitely tape on your phone now. It is amazing how far we've done," she admitted. In this fashion, LaFargue is able to submit her auditions easily all over the country thanks to the help of modern technology. LaFargue shared that she loves digital copies of scripts because she can't lose them that way, but she also loves printing them out, feeling then, and writing notes on them. "I am very hands-on. I am old-school," she said. Aside from her acting endeavors, she is a career counselor for novice actors. "I want to help people out to get where I am," she said. For more information on actress and career counselor Trina LaFargue, follow her on In Five Feet Apart, LaFargue plays Mya, which was an "amazing" experience for her. "I didn't even know what cystic fibrosis was until I was a part of this film. 