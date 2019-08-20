Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Trevor Long chatted with Digital Journal about "Ozark" on Netflix, as well as the thriller "Seeds," which was co-written and directed by Owen Long. "I never had a role like that. The character was highly intelligent, reclusive and quiet. The subject matter was difficult. It's a different film. We really achieved what we wanted with it. It was a very visual film You are left with something. It makes you think about a lot of things, and that's really good," he said. "Seeds is a very different experience than most film experiences. This role is very different from my role in Ozark. It is completely different," he added. In the Emmy-nominated Netflix series Ozark, he portrayed Cade Langmore. "That was a dream," he said. "It's a fantastic show with amazing writing, talent, and crew. It was a lot of fun. They trusted us and it was incredible." Long praised Ozark lead actress Laura Linney for being an "unbelievable" actress. "I was very nervous when I had a scene with her," he admitted. "Laura is very nice. She's very intelligent and talented." "The third season of Ozark is going to be really amazing," he hinted. On being an actor in this digital age, Long said, "I like it. I am a fan of watching shows that are streaming. There is so much content these days. You don't need to live in Los Angeles these days. You can self-tape and there is so much content that gives you a lot more opportunities. I think it's an exciting time." Long listed Academy Award winners Gary Oldman and Daniel Day-Lewis as his dream acting partners to someday work with. "Both of these actors are incredible," he said. For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "never ever give up." "Don't doubt yourselves and stick with it," he said. "Work as much as you can." On starring as Marcus Milton in Seeds, he said, "It has been a while in the making. We developed it for three to four years prior to shooting it. It was incredible. It was daunting but very rewarding to be doing it with my brother. I think he did a great job.""I never had a role like that. The character was highly intelligent, reclusive and quiet. The subject matter was difficult. It's a different film. We really achieved what we wanted with it. It was a very visual film You are left with something. It makes you think about a lot of things, and that's really good," he said."Seeds is a very different experience than most film experiences. This role is very different from my role in Ozark. It is completely different," he added.In the Emmy-nominated Netflix series Ozark, he portrayed Cade Langmore. "That was a dream," he said. "It's a fantastic show with amazing writing, talent, and crew. It was a lot of fun. They trusted us and it was incredible."Long praised Ozark lead actress Laura Linney for being an "unbelievable" actress. "I was very nervous when I had a scene with her," he admitted. "Laura is very nice. She's very intelligent and talented.""The third season of Ozark is going to be really amazing," he hinted.On being an actor in this digital age, Long said, "I like it. I am a fan of watching shows that are streaming. There is so much content these days. You don't need to live in Los Angeles these days. You can self-tape and there is so much content that gives you a lot more opportunities. I think it's an exciting time."Long listed Academy Award winners Gary Oldman and Daniel Day-Lewis as his dream acting partners to someday work with. "Both of these actors are incredible," he said.For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "never ever give up." "Don't doubt yourselves and stick with it," he said. "Work as much as you can." More about Trevor Long, Ozark, Netflix, Actor, Seeds Trevor Long Ozark Netflix Actor Seeds Thriller