By Markos Papadatos     20 mins ago in Entertainment
Emmy award-winning actor Trent Dawson ("As The World Turns") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the upcoming Soap Con Live event.
Soap Con Live on May 1, which was co-created by Susan Eisenberg and Lacretia Lyon. The virtual panels with the actors will stream live on The Locher Room's YouTube channel. Dawson will be a part of the "As the World Turns Panel: Live from Oakdale" panel, along with Colleen Zenk, Mark Collier, Terri Conn, and Austin Peck.
"I love that Alan Locher has teamed up with Susan Eisenberg and Lacretia Lyon to bring the event to the fans," Dawson exclaimed. "I know there are so many viewers out there who miss the show as much as I do, and the absence of As The World Turns was felt even greater during this difficult past year. And what a perfect panel," he said.
"My friends from the show who also happened to play either my wives or the guys who ended up with my wives. This is going to be a lot of fun," he admitted.
For more information on Emmy-nominated actor Trent Dawson, check out his official homepage.
