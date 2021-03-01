Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Australian actor and model Travis Burns chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about starring as Dylan in the thriller "Dreamcatcher," as well as "Save the Wedding," and being an actor in the digital age. On playing Dylan, he said, "I enjoyed playing a DJ. I remember being younger as a teenager, where my best friend and I would make mixes on the computer, which I thought was really cool. When I booked this job, I thought it would be cool to properly make a song and play it in the background." "My character is badass and a very troubled, lost young man," he added. "Dylan is a hot mess and he needs to do something about it. Throughout the movie, he does what he needs to do to get by and to move on with his life." Burns began his acting career playing Chase Robertson in the CW drama series SAF3 in 2013. In 2014, he subsequently began starring as Tyler Brennan in the long-running Australian soap opera Neighbours until 2018. "Neighbours was a very fast-paced show," he said. "Neighbours is the second-fastest shooting show in the world behind The Bold and The Beautiful. You need to know your material otherwise you will get left behind." When asked how he handled being dialogue-heavy on Neighbours, he said, "In my biggest day, I did 12 scenes, which is roughly 25 to 30 pages. You need to learn to just trust yourself, don't second guess yourself and just go with it," he said. "I never had a sick day while I was on that show in all of those years. I made friends with the crew and the technical team there, I learned how to edit through them. I took full advantage of that well-oiled machine, that's the best way to explain a soap opera, for sure. Being on that show, I knew my character, Tyler, very well." On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "The world is changing so fast and we are adapting to it. I have had to adapt and the digital world is saving the industry right now. Without the digital world (Hulu, Amazon, and Netflix), where else would we be viewing our entertainment? I think it's a blessing in disguise, and I think it's awesome." "I do miss going to the theaters. I am ready for the theaters to reopen. I miss getting my popcorn and just sitting there and enjoying a big screen with great sound. I really miss that," he added. He was recently in The Christmas Listing (2020) and he is starring in the upcoming film Save The Wedding. "We shot Save The Wedding during COVID in July of last year, which I thought was insane, but it's a really fun one too. I am really excited to be a part of that with Jake Helgren as a writer and director. It's a very different genre than Dreamcatcher. It's an easy Sunday watch," he said. "Every experience that I've had on set has defined me in a different way and each one had added a different element to defining who I am today, for sure," he added. For young and aspiring actors, he said, "My advice would be that if you want it, chase it and go after it. If you really want something, then go out and get it. Chase your dreams, follow them, and put in the work. Remember that it doesn't happen overnight, it takes time." He listed Brad Pitt as his dream acting partner in the entertainment business. "I've always been a big fan of Brad Pitt. He was always a favorite of mine," he said. "These days, there are so many great, great actors. I am happy to work with all of them if I can, even though I know I can't work with everyone. I am ready, just to work." On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Almost 30." "I'm turning 30 next month, so I'm like 'oh my God, I'm won't be in my 20's' anymore," he said. Burns defined the word success as "passion crossed with determination." To learn more about Australian actor Travis Burns, check out his Travis Burns Samuel Goldwyn Films The film will be available On Demand and digital on March 5. It was written and directed by showrunner Jacob Johnston. "Dreamcatcher was fun, it's unlike anything I had ever done before," he admitted. "I had never done a horror thriller before, so it was really exciting to jump into that genre. I didn't know what to expect, which was kind of cool. I went in with open arms and I saw what was thrown at me, and I was able to catch everything. Jacob Johnston was so amazing to work with."On playing Dylan, he said, "I enjoyed playing a DJ. I remember being younger as a teenager, where my best friend and I would make mixes on the computer, which I thought was really cool. When I booked this job, I thought it would be cool to properly make a song and play it in the background.""My character is badass and a very troubled, lost young man," he added. "Dylan is a hot mess and he needs to do something about it. Throughout the movie, he does what he needs to do to get by and to move on with his life."Burns began his acting career playing Chase Robertson in the CW drama series SAF3 in 2013. In 2014, he subsequently began starring as Tyler Brennan in the long-running Australian soap opera Neighbours until 2018. "Neighbours was a very fast-paced show," he said. "Neighbours is the second-fastest shooting show in the world behind The Bold and The Beautiful. You need to know your material otherwise you will get left behind."When asked how he handled being dialogue-heavy on Neighbours, he said, "In my biggest day, I did 12 scenes, which is roughly 25 to 30 pages. You need to learn to just trust yourself, don't second guess yourself and just go with it," he said. "I never had a sick day while I was on that show in all of those years. I made friends with the crew and the technical team there, I learned how to edit through them. I took full advantage of that well-oiled machine, that's the best way to explain a soap opera, for sure. Being on that show, I knew my character, Tyler, very well."On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "The world is changing so fast and we are adapting to it. I have had to adapt and the digital world is saving the industry right now. Without the digital world (Hulu, Amazon, and Netflix), where else would we be viewing our entertainment? I think it's a blessing in disguise, and I think it's awesome.""I do miss going to the theaters. I am ready for the theaters to reopen. I miss getting my popcorn and just sitting there and enjoying a big screen with great sound. I really miss that," he added.He was recently in The Christmas Listing (2020) and he is starring in the upcoming film Save The Wedding. "We shot Save The Wedding during COVID in July of last year, which I thought was insane, but it's a really fun one too. I am really excited to be a part of that with Jake Helgren as a writer and director. It's a very different genre than Dreamcatcher. It's an easy Sunday watch," he said."Every experience that I've had on set has defined me in a different way and each one had added a different element to defining who I am today, for sure," he added.For young and aspiring actors, he said, "My advice would be that if you want it, chase it and go after it. If you really want something, then go out and get it. Chase your dreams, follow them, and put in the work. Remember that it doesn't happen overnight, it takes time."He listed Brad Pitt as his dream acting partner in the entertainment business. "I've always been a big fan of Brad Pitt. He was always a favorite of mine," he said. "These days, there are so many great, great actors. I am happy to work with all of them if I can, even though I know I can't work with everyone. I am ready, just to work."On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Almost 30." "I'm turning 30 next month, so I'm like 'oh my God, I'm won't be in my 20's' anymore," he said.Burns defined the word success as "passion crossed with determination."To learn more about Australian actor Travis Burns, check out his IMDb page , and follow him on Instagram More about Travis Burns, Brad pitt, dreamcatcher, save the wedding More news from Travis Burns Brad pitt dreamcatcher save the wedding