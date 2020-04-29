Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Travis Aaron Wade ("Supernatural") chatted with Digital Journal about "The Last Full Measure," which was directed by Todd Robinson, as well as "The Serpent." A proud moment for Wade involved "switching from acting into producing and learning that side of the industry." "That was one of the most exciting personal experiences for me," he said. He went on to describe The Serpent as an "incredible" experience as well. "Gia Skova is the first female director that I've ever worked with in 20 years. More female directors should be out there directing since they are very insightful, intuitive, and gifted. Their voices should be heard more behind the screen and behind the camera. She's also an actress and an individual that just loves telling stories," he said. On being an actor in the digital age, Wade said, "It's interesting. I first started the journey in 1998 and it was a much different time. The ability to put yourself out there isn't what it is today. It was much more difficult back then to get your work acknowledged." Wade listed veteran actors, Gene Hackman, Gard Oldman, Rachel McAdams and Daniel Day-Lewis, as his dream acting partners. He also praised the late but great Oscar winners Philip Seymour Hoffman and Heath Ledger for being "tremendous" actors that the film industry "lost way too soon." "Philip Seymour Hoffman was an unbelievable talent," he said. Once the quarantine is over, he hopes that when productions on sets resume "they start to slow down a little bit more" so that the "quality of the work" improves. "I hope we slow down and stop pumping movies out. I hope we get back to making quality movies," he said. To learn more about actor Travis Aaron Wade, check out his "The film The Last Full Measure was everything I had wanted it to be. It's what I spent the last 20 years working towards," he said. "It is a film, unlike any movie you will ever see. Most of the people that watched it came out of it feeling happy and good, and that's rare for a war movie. It is an enlightening and transformational film. You will feel something positive watching it whether you are at the theater or streaming it at home. Take the time to watch it with somebody that you love, somebody who is struggling or somebody with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)."A proud moment for Wade involved "switching from acting into producing and learning that side of the industry." "That was one of the most exciting personal experiences for me," he said.He went on to describe The Serpent as an "incredible" experience as well. "Gia Skova is the first female director that I've ever worked with in 20 years. More female directors should be out there directing since they are very insightful, intuitive, and gifted. Their voices should be heard more behind the screen and behind the camera. She's also an actress and an individual that just loves telling stories," he said.On being an actor in the digital age, Wade said, "It's interesting. I first started the journey in 1998 and it was a much different time. The ability to put yourself out there isn't what it is today. It was much more difficult back then to get your work acknowledged."Wade listed veteran actors, Gene Hackman, Gard Oldman, Rachel McAdams and Daniel Day-Lewis, as his dream acting partners. He also praised the late but great Oscar winners Philip Seymour Hoffman and Heath Ledger for being "tremendous" actors that the film industry "lost way too soon." "Philip Seymour Hoffman was an unbelievable talent," he said.Once the quarantine is over, he hopes that when productions on sets resume "they start to slow down a little bit more" so that the "quality of the work" improves. "I hope we slow down and stop pumping movies out. I hope we get back to making quality movies," he said.To learn more about actor Travis Aaron Wade, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Travis Aaron Wade, Actor, The Last Full Measure, Supernatural, The Serpent Travis Aaron Wade Actor The Last Full Measur... Supernatural The Serpent