Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Reality contestant Tracy Shapoff chatted about her experiences on the ABC reality show "The Bachelor," where she starred opposite Colton Underwood. She also talked about the impact of technology on the entertainment business. Regarding her plans for the future, she said, "I plan to continue working hard at my craft and building my career every day. Styling is my true passion but I also would love for this to be an unexpected year of changes, growth, and love. My favorite thing though is travel, and I am planning on a big trip." On her daily motivations, she said, "I am motivated each day knowing that I am not yet at the point in my career that I want to be. I know I still have so much to accomplish and I look at other people who I admire who are successful in life and career and I want to have all of that someday." In her professional life, she is a wardrobe stylist. "Some of my proudest moments as a stylist are the milestones I have passed. First moving to California to pursue this career is the biggest accomplishment. Working on the Golden Globes and being at the red carpet was also one of the most surreal experiences to be a part of. Every time I have had the opportunity to style for a new client, a new show, or a new job I am so blown away with emotion for how proud I am of what I have accomplished and it makes me work even harder," she said. For women that aspire to be contestants on shows such as The Bachelor, she said, "I would tell women to follow your heart and be open minded. I am someone who really likes to put myself out there and accept any opportunity presented to me. Life is short and I want to feel fulfilled at the end of it knowing that I have tried everything. To be on The Bachelor, you need to have an open heart and accept the good with the bad. Let yourself feel every emotion. Go ahead and apply." Digital transformation of the entertainment business On the impact of technology on the entertainment industry, she said, "Technology definitely helps and hurts the entertainment business. I find that not as many people are willing to go to the movies anymore and just wait for it to shortly come out on a service they can watch at home, which is sad to me because I love going to the movies." She continued, "At the same time, these services have offered so many new opportunities to actors, and all of the other behind the scenes people working on a project. I love that services like Netflix, Amazon and Hulu have been homes to some of the biggest shows in the industry these days and I am able to turn my tv on and watch past shows and movies that I may not have had access to before. The accessibility to everything is what I love most." On her use of technology in her daily routine as a wardrobe stylist, she said, "I use technology daily for work whether that be through emails for requesting product for clients, or apps that help me find new brands and designers. I love that I can go on Instagram and find up and coming brands that I may not have had access to otherwise. I can send a quick DM to a brand or they will send me one and I now have this amazing new product to try for myself and clients." For her fans and supporters, said, "I would like to tell everyone who supported me on The Bachelor, thank you so much for your love, kind words, patience, encouragement and understanding. This was a fun process but also very deep and emotional." "I am so lucky to have so many people who care about me and want to support me through all of my decisions in life. 