Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTovah Feldshuh, Ed Asner to bring 'The Soap Myth' to East Coast

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Commack - Acclaimed television and stage actress Tovah Feldshuh and veteran actor Ed Asner will be starring in "The Soap Myth" this month.
In New York, The Soap Myth will be performed on January 23 at the synagogue B'nai Jeshurun (from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.), and at the Center at West Park on January 28; furthermore, they will bring the play to Long Island on the following day, January 29, where it will be performed at the Suffolk Jewish Community Center in Commack at 7:30 p.m.
The Soap Myth will pay homage to International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which is on January 27. Their show at the Suffolk Jewish Community Center is their sole appearance on Long Island, as part of their East Coast Tour.
Other East Coast dates for The Soap Myth include January 24 at the Delaware Theatre Company in Wilmington, Delaware, as well as on January 27 at the Kaplen JCC on the Palisades in Tenafly, New Jersey.
Ed Asner
Ed Asner
Charles Sherman Public Relations
Both actors, Tovah Feldshuh (pronounced "Feld-shoo") and Ed Asner chatted with Digital Journal about The Soap Myth.
To learn more about esteemed actress Tovah Feldshuh, check out her official website.
More about tovah feldshuh, The Soap Myth, Ed Asner, New york, East coast
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Thailand will not forcibly deport Saudi woman: official
Meet Donnell Turner: Curtis Ashford on ABC's 'General Hospital' Special
SpaceX set for its first orbital test flight of Crew Dragon
Bitcoin beats $4,000 again finally in spurt upwards today
Review: Big Shot pays homage to Elton John and The Beatles at Mulcahy's Special
Sal 'The Voice' Valentinetti to compete on 'AGT: The Champions'
Essential Science: Antimicrobial found in ancient Irish soil
Thousands stung in Australian jellyfish 'invasion'
Gabon says coup bid thwarted, as president abroad
In space, the US sees a rival in China