By By Digital Journal Staff 32 mins ago in Entertainment Toronto - The TSO plans to perform redesigned concerts and programs in communities across the GTA, including at Roy Thomson Hall, for audience and ensemble sizes that align with current health regulations. Toronto, Ontario — In light of the uncertainty and continually evolving COVID-19 pandemic, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) has made the difficult decision to cancel all previously announced concerts in the 2020/21 season. The TSO plans to perform redesigned concerts and programs in communities across the GTA, including at Roy Thomson Hall, for audience and ensemble sizes that align with current health regulations. The TSO’s aspiration is for its musicians to perform and engage with diverse communities, connecting with new and existing patrons through concerts and initiatives scattered throughout the region, with robust online offerings also being planned. More information about these programs will be available in early fall. Conductor emeritus of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, maestro Peter Oundjian. Janusz Überall, Digital Journal “We are fiercely committed to continuing to perform for Torontonians as the pandemic situation permits. The TSO has spent the past year developing a strategic plan to evolve our Orchestra in a way that reflects Toronto’s vibrancy, diversity, and creativity. A key pillar of that work has always been to expand our activities outside our traditional concert venue and to listen to our community. This approach also gives us the opportunity to listen to a wide range of voices as we strengthen our diversity, inclusion, and equity plans. As devastating as it is to lose our subscription season, we are also eager to find unique musical moments in our home at Roy Thomson Hall while we explore how music plays a role in city-building and the well-being of our citizens,” said Matthew Loden, CEO, Toronto Symphony Orchestra. Toronto Symphony Orchestra CEO Matthew Loden wants to reach out into the community to inspire and delight. Digital Journal Staff Maestro Gustavo Gimeno, the TSO’s new Music Director, is developing plans in collaboration with musicians that reflect the current environment. “As the world adapts to our new reality, our cherished Orchestra has the opportunity to ignite a passion for extraordinary music with audiences in Toronto in more intimate settings, and to reconnect with our nearest and dearest patrons in unique ways,” said Gimeno. Performances will be scaled in size according to the current health regulations and the TSO’s fiscal realities caused by the pandemic. Since the cancellation of one-third of the TSO’s 2019/20 season due to COVID-19, the priority has been to keep the Orchestra and staff intact, and for the organization to be nimble enough to seize opportunities to perform whenever, and however, possible. Pianist Jan Lisiecki performs with the TSO at Roy Thomson Hall. Digital Journal Staff Since the beginning of the pandemic, musicians and guest artists have appeared in over 100 virtual concerts and events for TSO audiences, receiving over 2 million views. Members of the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra were also mobilized to connect with isolated seniors in long-term care homes with personal interaction and performances in an effort to alleviate the painful repercussions of COVID-19 in this population. The TSO’s Education & Community Engagement department has created online materials including instructional videos featuring TSO musicians, at-home musical activities, and various resources for remote learning. “The power of music to unite, elevate, and sustain our global community has never been so vividly experienced as it has during this devastating pandemic. For almost 100 years, the TSO has been valued by our community for our ability to provide music as a connecting agent. Our role in 2020/21 remains undiminished. We may not be able to offer the grandeur of 100 musicians performing on stage together right now, but we will nevertheless find ways to bring music to Toronto,” said Loden. — In light of the uncertainty and continually evolving COVID-19 pandemic, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) has made the difficult decision to cancel all previously announced concerts in the 2020/21 season. The TSO's Education & Community Engagement department has created online materials including instructional videos featuring TSO musicians, at-home musical activities, and various resources for remote learning."The power of music to unite, elevate, and sustain our global community has never been so vividly experienced as it has during this devastating pandemic. For almost 100 years, the TSO has been valued by our community for our ability to provide music as a connecting agent. Our role in 2020/21 remains undiminished. We may not be able to offer the grandeur of 100 musicians performing on stage together right now, but we will nevertheless find ways to bring music to Toronto," said Loden.