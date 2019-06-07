Special By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Entertainment New York - Tony winner Rupert Holmes chatted with Digital Journal about his forthcoming award, the "Albert Bergeret Living Legacy of Gilbert and Sullivan Award," that he will be receiving next week, on June 12, by The New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players. "For example, when I wrote a musical suggested by Charles Dickens' final and unfinished work The Mystery of Edwin Drood, I used as my guide a Penguin paperback edition of the novel, one which quickly became dog-eared and spineless, with almost as many notes written by me in its margins as Dickens originally inscribed in its paragraphs," he said. "After Drood won the Tony Award for Best Musical, Book and Score, Penguin published the exact same edition but replaced its cover with the poster from my musical, and put my name on the volume's back cover. How astounding that I would adopt a book which would then adapt itself to me." Regarding the key to longevity in Broadway and theatre, Holmes said, "Never underestimate your audience's intelligence and never overestimate their patience." For hopefuls who wish to pursue a career in theatre and Broadway, Holmes said, "If you're considering a career in theatre in the way you might consider what courses to take in college or what entrée to order from a menu, then I suggest you definitely not pursue a career in theatre." "Whether you're an aspiring actor, playwright or composer, the endeavor comes with a money-back guarantee of heartbreak, frustration, injustice, and rejection which can only be endured by those who have absolutely no alternative vision for themselves or their future," he said. "93 percent of the people who work in theatre, according to a poll I just took amongst my tropical fish, are self-compelled to do so, like it or not. The only hope for escape is attempting to have a family and/or a life or deciding that you no longer wish to ride on an abandoned, condemned, termite-ridden roller coaster whose frequent plunges often terminate in boiling tar pits. But please don't let me discourage you," he said. On the impact of technology on Broadway and theatre, he said, "Just as they did to audio recording a decade earlier, computers allow mere mortals to achieve precise control over myriad, often simultaneous moves, making attainable with stunning consistency a level of finesse and detail hitherto impossible eight times a week." "Theatre is still a gloriously analog medium, involving human beings saying and singing things to other human beings on a platform usually not much bigger than a tennis court as opposed to a football field," he said. "At the core of a great musical or play is the same craft that Shakespeare and Shaw and Lerner and Lowe plied, inevitably relying more on heart and spirit than on bells and whistles," he added. On his plans for the future, he said, "I am currently at work on three different musicals with some brilliant and legendary collaborators: one about baseball, one about America's greatest artist and the third set in China during the Japanese occupation of 1937." "I'm finishing my third novel for Simon and Schuster. I hope to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics if can successfully convince its Advisory Board to create a category for Speed Typing. Incidentally, I just now broke my old record," he said. On his definition of success, he said, "Truth is, for me artistic success is making another person forget for a few hours that they have a dentist’s appointment tomorrow. Making them laugh on a very bad day. Writing a tune they find themselves humming, or a lyric that makes them more compassionate toward a rival." To learn more about Tony award-winning author and composer Rupert Holmes, check out his Regarding this recognition, he said, "In my career, I have had more than my fair share of magically circular thrills, each so overwhelmingly meaningful that I have trouble expressing how they (and I) feel.""For example, when I wrote a musical suggested by Charles Dickens' final and unfinished work The Mystery of Edwin Drood, I used as my guide a Penguin paperback edition of the novel, one which quickly became dog-eared and spineless, with almost as many notes written by me in its margins as Dickens originally inscribed in its paragraphs," he said."After Drood won the Tony Award for Best Musical, Book and Score, Penguin published the exact same edition but replaced its cover with the poster from my musical, and put my name on the volume's back cover. How astounding that I would adopt a book which would then adapt itself to me."Regarding the key to longevity in Broadway and theatre, Holmes said, "Never underestimate your audience's intelligence and never overestimate their patience."For hopefuls who wish to pursue a career in theatre and Broadway, Holmes said, "If you're considering a career in theatre in the way you might consider what courses to take in college or what entrée to order from a menu, then I suggest you definitely not pursue a career in theatre.""Whether you're an aspiring actor, playwright or composer, the endeavor comes with a money-back guarantee of heartbreak, frustration, injustice, and rejection which can only be endured by those who have absolutely no alternative vision for themselves or their future," he said."93 percent of the people who work in theatre, according to a poll I just took amongst my tropical fish, are self-compelled to do so, like it or not. The only hope for escape is attempting to have a family and/or a life or deciding that you no longer wish to ride on an abandoned, condemned, termite-ridden roller coaster whose frequent plunges often terminate in boiling tar pits. But please don't let me discourage you," he said.On the impact of technology on Broadway and theatre, he said, "Just as they did to audio recording a decade earlier, computers allow mere mortals to achieve precise control over myriad, often simultaneous moves, making attainable with stunning consistency a level of finesse and detail hitherto impossible eight times a week.""Theatre is still a gloriously analog medium, involving human beings saying and singing things to other human beings on a platform usually not much bigger than a tennis court as opposed to a football field," he said."At the core of a great musical or play is the same craft that Shakespeare and Shaw and Lerner and Lowe plied, inevitably relying more on heart and spirit than on bells and whistles," he added.On his plans for the future, he said, "I am currently at work on three different musicals with some brilliant and legendary collaborators: one about baseball, one about America's greatest artist and the third set in China during the Japanese occupation of 1937.""I'm finishing my third novel for Simon and Schuster. I hope to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics if can successfully convince its Advisory Board to create a category for Speed Typing. Incidentally, I just now broke my old record," he said.On his definition of success, he said, "Truth is, for me artistic success is making another person forget for a few hours that they have a dentist’s appointment tomorrow. Making them laugh on a very bad day. Writing a tune they find themselves humming, or a lyric that makes them more compassionate toward a rival."To learn more about Tony award-winning author and composer Rupert Holmes, check out his official website More about Rupert Holmes, Tony, Winner, Technology, Broadway Rupert Holmes Tony Winner Technology Broadway Theatre