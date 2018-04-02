Special By By Markos Papadatos 23 mins ago in Entertainment Award-winning actor Tom Malloy chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming horror and thriller film entitled "#Screamers." The actor is also starring opposite Brian Krause (Charmed) and Chase Coleman (The Originals) in the thriller Trauma Therapy. "It was a fun, scary, thriller film," he said. "It was my first true bad guy role. My character is really evil and he starts injecting people with drugs and giving them knives and guns, so it was super fun to play." For aspiring actors, Malloy said, "There are a lot of opportunities to make your own movies. Make them very small and contained, and quiet, just so the talent sticks out. Quality comes to mind, since then people start respecting you more as an actor. Then, you start making more projects and you take it from there." Malloy is starring with comedian Scott Baker in the Amazon improv comedy series Midtown, which initially premiered at the Los Angeles Comedy Festival. In its second season, the show averages 70,000 views per month. In 2007, Malloy starred in the horror film, The Attic (directed by Mary Lambert), opposite John Savage, and his friend, Emmy-winning actress Elisabeth Moss. Speaking of Elisabeth Moss, he listed her as his dream female acting partner, and shared that he would love to do another film with her. "I would love to do something with Michelle Williams too. She's a powerhouse actress," he said. One of the highlights of his career involved him dancing with Betty White in the romantic comedy Love N' Dancing. Digital transformation of film and TV On the impact of technology on film and TV, Malloy said, "Technology has impacted it in both good and bad ways. Anybody can have access to equipment that they wouldn't have had access to years ago. You needed special cameras a few years ago. Now you can go to Target and buy a camera that is beautiful. The bad part about technology is that people don't buy DVDs anymore. That was a big thing, since actors would do movies for two or three million dollars, since they would be able to get that money back on DVDs. You have to make movies for significantly less, and you have to make more movies now, in order to make an overall profit. I also write, and I also co-own a distribution company. I am involved in a lot of avenues." On his use of technology in his daily routine, "I am always using technology as a producer. As an actor, I can record my auditions anywhere. That's a lot easier to do these days. Actors need to have a YouTube and a social media presence. There are such advantages to technology, since there are no long-distance charges, like there used to be on phones." To learn more about actor, writer and producer Tom Malloy, check out his Malloy also co-wrote and produced "#Screamers." Dread Central is set to release the film to theaters on April 6, 2018, it will come out on VOD and iTunes on April 17. "When we put it together, we had this vision for a movie that was a higher level," he said. "One of the critics actually thought that he was watching a real documentary for the first 45 minutes of the movie, which is pretty cool. It is a scary movie but very believable at the same time."The actor is also starring opposite Brian Krause (Charmed) and Chase Coleman (The Originals) in the thriller Trauma Therapy. "It was a fun, scary, thriller film," he said. "It was my first true bad guy role. My character is really evil and he starts injecting people with drugs and giving them knives and guns, so it was super fun to play."For aspiring actors, Malloy said, "There are a lot of opportunities to make your own movies. Make them very small and contained, and quiet, just so the talent sticks out. Quality comes to mind, since then people start respecting you more as an actor. Then, you start making more projects and you take it from there."Malloy is starring with comedian Scott Baker in the Amazon improv comedy series Midtown, which initially premiered at the Los Angeles Comedy Festival. In its second season, the show averages 70,000 views per month.In 2007, Malloy starred in the horror film, The Attic (directed by Mary Lambert), opposite John Savage, and his friend, Emmy-winning actress Elisabeth Moss.Speaking of Elisabeth Moss, he listed her as his dream female acting partner, and shared that he would love to do another film with her. "I would love to do something with Michelle Williams too. She's a powerhouse actress," he said.One of the highlights of his career involved him dancing with Betty White in the romantic comedy Love N' Dancing.On the impact of technology on film and TV, Malloy said, "Technology has impacted it in both good and bad ways. Anybody can have access to equipment that they wouldn't have had access to years ago. You needed special cameras a few years ago. Now you can go to Target and buy a camera that is beautiful. The bad part about technology is that people don't buy DVDs anymore. That was a big thing, since actors would do movies for two or three million dollars, since they would be able to get that money back on DVDs. You have to make movies for significantly less, and you have to make more movies now, in order to make an overall profit. I also write, and I also co-own a distribution company. I am involved in a lot of avenues."On his use of technology in his daily routine, "I am always using technology as a producer. As an actor, I can record my auditions anywhere. That's a lot easier to do these days. Actors need to have a YouTube and a social media presence. There are such advantages to technology, since there are no long-distance charges, like there used to be on phones."To learn more about actor, writer and producer Tom Malloy, check out his official website More about Tom Malloy, Screamers, Horror, Thriller, Film Tom Malloy Screamers Horror Thriller Film