Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Levittown - Acclaimed comedian Tom Green chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming show at Governor's in Levittown on Long Island on Sunday, October 21. Green continued, "My show is always changing and evolving. Every show is different. It is going to be good." Despite the show being on a Sunday night, he encouraged everybody to come out, especially since he doesn't get to Governor's that often. "People are going to have some fun," he said. For Green, working on the horror film Bethany last year was a great experience. "Bethany was super fun. It was super cool. I have a new film coming up that people will appreciate, especially if they liked Bethany," he said. Tom Green in 'Bethany' Uncork'd Entertainment Digital transformation of the entertainment business On the impact of technology on the entertainment industry, Green said, "I think it is great. Technology allows for more opportunities for creative people to make hilarious shows." While he doesn't watch too much television, Green shared that he enjoys binge watching Breaking Bad. Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an entertainer, Green said, "My phone is very important to me. I use a lot of social media to let people know where I am going to be and to interact with my fans. I use the subject matter of technology and social media in my comedy shows. I have come up with ridiculous scenarios that deal with technology. I also use my phone for writing jokes and material." "Speaking of technology, I just bought a pair of headphones from these automated boxes at the airport," he added. "That will allow me to listen to some high definition sound." To learn more about veteran comedian "It is going to be a lot of fun," Green said, about his show at Governor's. "It is a one-night show, and we will have an amazing time on Sunday night. I am going to be doing a hilarious set of comedy material. Expect the unexpected. I will be telling hilarious jokes and I will be making ridiculous observations. I will be working the crowd a lot. I have been on the road full-time for the last several years doing comedy."Green continued, "My show is always changing and evolving. Every show is different. It is going to be good."Despite the show being on a Sunday night, he encouraged everybody to come out, especially since he doesn't get to Governor's that often. "People are going to have some fun," he said.For Green, working on the horror film Bethany last year was a great experience. "Bethany was super fun. It was super cool. I have a new film coming up that people will appreciate, especially if they liked Bethany," he said.On the impact of technology on the entertainment industry, Green said, "I think it is great. Technology allows for more opportunities for creative people to make hilarious shows."While he doesn't watch too much television, Green shared that he enjoys binge watching Breaking Bad.Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an entertainer, Green said, "My phone is very important to me. I use a lot of social media to let people know where I am going to be and to interact with my fans. I use the subject matter of technology and social media in my comedy shows. I have come up with ridiculous scenarios that deal with technology. I also use my phone for writing jokes and material.""Speaking of technology, I just bought a pair of headphones from these automated boxes at the airport," he added. "That will allow me to listen to some high definition sound."To learn more about veteran comedian Tom Green , check out his official website More about Tom green, governor's, Levittown, Comedy, Show Tom green governor s Levittown Comedy Show Long island