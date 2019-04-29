By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Entertainment Port Jefferson - Long Island magic fans are in for a thrill. On May 8, Long Island magician TJ Tana will be performing his magic show at The Fifth Season Restaurant in Port Jefferson, New York. Tana expressed that he is stoked to be bringing his magic show to Port Jefferson on Long Island. He is drawn to this venue due to its "intimate nature," where every person will leave with a specific memory. His show is interactive, where they will become participants of the show. For more information on this magic show or to obtain tickets, visit The Fifth Season's Deborah Urbinati, the owner of the restaurant, is thrilled to have Tana performing at her venue. She shared that they are very fortunate to have Tana bring his "talents to their guests." "TJ's performance coupled with our modern American cuisine will provide our guests with an unforgettable evening," Urbinati said. At the age of 18, Tana was one of the youngest performers to grace the Planet Hollywood stage in Las Vegas. Fast forward five years later, and he would perform in over eight countries and three continents. He is known for his performances on the "Masters of Illusion" Live Tour, and his behind-the-scenes work in the touring production "The Illusionists, Turn of the Century." Renowned comedian Gilbert Gottfried has hailed Tana's magic as "amazing." To learn more about award-winning illusionist and magician TJ Tana, check out his This show is titled "Deception: An Evening of Modern Trickery," and it will be comprised of close-up magic, illusions, and mentalism, among other demonstrations. His forthcoming performance at The Fifth Season Restaurant will be Long Island's first luxury magic show experience.Tana expressed that he is stoked to be bringing his magic show to Port Jefferson on Long Island. He is drawn to this venue due to its "intimate nature," where every person will leave with a specific memory. His show is interactive, where they will become participants of the show.For more information on this magic show or to obtain tickets, visit The Fifth Season's official website Deborah Urbinati, the owner of the restaurant, is thrilled to have Tana performing at her venue. She shared that they are very fortunate to have Tana bring his "talents to their guests." "TJ's performance coupled with our modern American cuisine will provide our guests with an unforgettable evening," Urbinati said.At the age of 18, Tana was one of the youngest performers to grace the Planet Hollywood stage in Las Vegas. Fast forward five years later, and he would perform in over eight countries and three continents.He is known for his performances on the "Masters of Illusion" Live Tour, and his behind-the-scenes work in the touring production "The Illusionists, Turn of the Century." Renowned comedian Gilbert Gottfried has hailed Tana's magic as "amazing."To learn more about award-winning illusionist and magician TJ Tana, check out his official Facebook page and his website More about TJ Tana, Magic, Magician, New york, the fifth season TJ Tana Magic Magician New york the fifth season Long island