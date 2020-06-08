Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment New York actress Tina Benko chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for the digital drama series "The Rehearsal." On playing Helen in The Rehearsal, she said, "The most delightful part of this full-circle moment is that Jaclyn was a student of mine. She is so inspiring and I am so grateful to her for writing the role of Helen with me in mind. We work on Strindberg plays in my class, so Miss Julie is in our psyche. Like the source material, the script features characters who feel trapped in their current station. There is an element of danger around all of the women and their relationships with each other. I've always admired how Jaclyn is unafraid to explore the dark side: the direction, the lighting, and Irene Gomez-Emilsson's cunning cinematography are voyeuristic. I loved Hammad Hassan's restrained editing of the Helen and Tate scene." "Adam David Thompson is such a great scene partner," she said. "Jaclyn is collaborative and allowed us to improvise a bit so we fed off of each other. And it was refreshing to have that speech with little interruption. Also, Alex Hurt and I have done Off-Broadway plays together which gives everything an extra meta wink and nod." To learn more about the Emmy-nominated digital series, The Rehearsal, or to stream the show online, check out its On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "The digital age is slippery to me. I am not savvy with computers and social media. I enjoy mystery and see now how much of a setback that is, so needs must improve. My experience with this project has brought to my attention many fabulous digital programs and the unique work of hungry actors who create rather than wait." For young and aspiring actors, she said, "This is a tough industry. Everyone has a different path, and one cannot make plans. My path has not been easy. The inconsistency and uncertainty have been challenging. So much is beyond one's control and the constant rejection feels personal, but it is not." Benko continued, "It is vital to have an enthusiasm for creativity and the work, as well as the gig. It will be interesting to see how we emerge from this pandemic. We are players in a team sport and used to working very intimately in small spaces. In thinking about the brave essential workers right now, and how necessary they are, and have always been; many are contemplating what is essential. Is theatre, film, storytelling? Ask what is essential. Ask questions." To learn more about Emmy-nominated actress Tina Benko, check out her Benko is nominated for the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Helen in The Rehearsal. "The news was such a ray of sunshine in these heavy days. I am thrilled and grateful. The Rehearsal is a truly independent project and the team made it happen with grit and determination. I am thrilled for the project to be recognized and encouraged to know that there is an audience discovering work that is not funded by a corporation, company, or confluence of influencers," she said. 