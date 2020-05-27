Email
article imageTimothy Woodward Jr. talks Daytime Emmy nod for 'Studio City' Special

By Markos Papadatos     54 mins ago in Entertainment
Acclaimed director Timothy Woodward Jr. chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Studio City."
On earning a 2020 Daytime Emmy nod for "Oustanding Direction in a Digital Drama Series" for Studio City on Amazon Prime, Woodward Jr. said, "The Emmy nomination for directing felt pretty amazing. I feel very grateful to the members of the academy who took the time to view my work and vote for a kid from South Carolina with a dream. This was my first Emmy nomination and one I will never forget."
Studio City, created by Sean Kanan, scored eight Emmy nominations and a total of 12 Indie Series Award nominations. "It felt incredible to get so many nominations and to know that people are really enjoying the show. Being the director and showrunner of Studio City is such an honor. I get to work with an incredible team, cinematographer, some amazing writers, and a cast that is so extremely talented. I am so proud of our team for all the hard work, dedication, and commitment to the cause," he explained.
For fans and viewers, he concluded about the digital drama, "We wanted to make a genuine love letter to the soaps that are such an important part of Television so a lot of heart and soul went into making Studio City. In many ways, Studio City is the little engine that could."
The Emmy-nominated series Studio City is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here.
