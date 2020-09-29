Emmy-nominated director and producer Timothy Woodward Jr. chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the upcoming horror movie "The Call."
It was written by Patrick Stibbs, and it was directed by Timothy Woodward Jr., who scored Daytime Emmy nominations for his work in the digital drama series Studio City on Amazon Prime, which was created by Sean Kanan. "It was great to be nominated for Emmys for Studio City, but I would love to someday win. I'm a perfectionist. We will try to do bigger and better this year," he said. "Sean Kanan is so underrated, he is a really talented guy, and he can do a lot of things. This show has been his dream for so long. I was happy to be a part of that world."
This upcoming film The Call stars Emmy award-winning actress Lin Shaye (EastSiders) as Edith Cranston and Tobin Bell as her husband Edward Cranston. Chester Rushing, Erin Sanders, Mike Manning (The Bay), and Sloane Morgan Siegel also star. "I've worked with Lin Shaye on The Final Wish before," he said. "It was a lot of fun, a lot of nights. I am always trying new things to push limits to make people go 'wow' and we did a lot intense things. We actually wrapped right before lockdown, so it was good to have that happen."
"Lin Shaye is a very talented actress and a special, beautiful lady. This is my second time working with her. She is never sleeping at the wheel. She gives 100 percent to anything she does. She is just so awesome and she is a rock star," he said.
"Working with Tobin Bell was good too. He had an intensity to him," the Emmy-nominated filmmaker added. "Tobin has a scene that is incredible difficult to pull off and he did it with grace and very easily. He is a very talented actor."
"Mike Manning was in The Call and he is a good person. He is a lot of fun to work with. He has good energy and he is a super talented person. I really like Mike Manning a lot and I think he is going to go places. He is rocking and rolling," he said.
The Call will be released exclusively in theaters and drive-Ins nationwide on October 2. "We are getting good feedback, I am excited. It's pretty wild," he exclaimed.
To learn more about Emmy-nominated actor and producer Timothy Woodward Jr., follow him on Instagram.