Special By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Entertainment Actress Tiffany Toney chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her new film "Bora," and being an actress in the digital age. "My favorite part of this experience has been working with the cast and crew because we are like family and we have known each other for quite a while. I have really enjoyed playing Bora, because she is unpredictable." Each day, she is inspired by her family. "I want to make sure I can provide for them and pour into them as much as they have poured into me. I am also inspired by my mentors, Award winning director R.L. Scott and Chyna McCoy (The Matrix). They are my protectors and they have taught me so much. I would literally give my life for them. Even when we fight or disagree... we always come together as family and press forward," she said. On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "The industry is changing very quickly. At first, it was scary but now I feel so much power in knowing that my team and I can literally create whatever we choose and create our own rules. I am deciding to take control of my image/ brand. I always saw myself as a bad-ass anti-hero, but never saw anyone who looked like me in those roles. I knew I had to create the roles for myself. The digital age and independent filmmaking allows me to do exactly that." For young and aspiring actors, she said, "My advice to young actors is to use your platform to share your truth. Nobody can be 'you' that is your super power. And most of all... trust your instincts in every situation on or off screen. Our intuition is a sixth sense and we must follow it at all costs." "If you are uncomfortable with something or someone... more than likely there is good reason for that. I would say 'never sell your soul' but the truth is it’s not yours to sell anyway. You are more than the sum of your last mistake which means you can decide to start over ... to be someone else any day you choose. It’s never too late to be who you 'should've been'," she said. She defined the word success as "being able to do what you love every day for a living." "And being able to give back to those less privileged than we are. I believe that money is a dangerous creation, life has to be about more than that. True freedom comes when we are just living and walking in our purpose. I have come to realize that you don’t always need money when you have favor and good karma on your side. Follow the good feelings of alignment and peace and the money will come," she elaborated. Toney concluded about Bora, "As a woman with African and Mexican (indigenous) roots, I have some pretty diverse cultural experiences. I want people to know that the goal of Bora is to get black and Latino/ Mexican people to see that we are not all that different. Toney concluded about Bora, "As a woman with African and Mexican (indigenous) roots, I have some pretty diverse cultural experiences. I want people to know that the goal of Bora is to get black and Latino/ Mexican people to see that we are not all that different. I hope that it unifies us in a way that's never been done before by allowing us to laugh at ourselves and to fight for each-other. I believe that both cultures have influenced one another in so many ways and even though the world/ society is trying to turn humans against each other, right now... the best thing we can do is come together and recognize our strength and our unique beauty."To learn more about Tiffany Toney, check out her IMDb page