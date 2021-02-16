Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Thomas Wilson Brown chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being a part of the action film "Last Three Days." "Being part of Last Three Days was pretty cool in terms of just being part of the project from early on," he said. "I had known Brian Ulrich for several years prior to the production and I was pretty excited about working with a young director. It’s a great script, a lot of fun, and the crew was great to work with. Just a lot of passion and real inventiveness in terms of the storyline, real collaboration with the actors and stunt coordinator and his team. I would work on another project with this crew if I ever have the chance. And to work on another project with Brian I would jump at it in a heartbeat." He continued, "To the fans and the people who have watched Last Three Days, the fans who enjoy it and watch it several times and I’ve just reached out and I’m thankful. I’m thankful for their encouragement for their motivation to watch the film, to be part of it too. I thank them for just really being part of the project and they are as much of the project as anybody on the crew or the cast. without them, there is no project. I am thankful for anybody who really enjoys watching film and is open to new young filmmakers. It is a blessing to have them in our lives and yes I thank them and God bless." Brown complimented Each day, he is motivated by "being in the creative process." "It's the old make-believe from when we were kids, the ability to tap into our imagination and explore different parts of the world, different perspectives of humanity different aspects of people relationships emotions. being able to kind of take people and transport them to different places, let them see things differently than they might’ve seen prior motivates me," he said. "It motivates me to be a part of things that are bigger than me, projects and other people's projects, their passion I enjoy that. that motivates, me to help others reach their goals and their dreams and be a part of that, very inspiring and you know, just I enjoy the creative process all the way through," he added. For young and aspiring actors, he said, "People ask me all the time what advice should I give them getting into the industry, there’s no one way or one thing or one magic thing they can do other than just you know commit to it, dedicate to it. you got to have a thick skin you got to be able to bounce back from rejection and be humble with success. be hungry, you got to be able to be self-motivated and self-driven." "You need to look at your career like a business. definitely stay creative, find other avenues in your life that you enjoy to take your mind off of acting. Surround yourself with encouraging supportive people as much as you possibly can and look at it in the long run. look at your career in terms of a lifetime achievement of work brought on by small successes," he added. On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "I guess being an actor in the new era of media content and streaming and release formats I guess it’s a little different. I came up working on television and feature films, the new platform of streaming I guess it’s somewhat different. I think it’s a greater advantage for filmmakers to get content out, definitely allows new ideas and new projects to be made that might not see the theaters or get the backing for a television, so I’m definitely excited about that. I do enjoy movie theaters for films but I understand why people want to stay at home and watch." "I have to say that as an actor it’s sort of like we do the work and in reality, the format of which it’s shown is not really the end goal for the actor. The actor pretty much does their job and however, it’s released I guess that’s just up to distribution and producers powers that be. Actors don’t typically think about how the film is going to be distributed. Typically I think that they mainly just focus on their job at hand which is getting the character across the way the writer intended and do with what the director asks," he said. Brian Ulrich , the writer, and director of the film. "Working with Brian was top shelf. He is a very giving director/filmmaker. He is accommodating, he has a vision, he's very prepared. I was extremely grateful to be a part of the project with him. I would, like I said earlier, I would definitely work with him anytime anywhere. He's just a great mind very creative very ambitious and very focused on the set. yes he's definitely older than his age and it shows in his work ethic and his storytelling," he said. 