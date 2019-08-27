Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Entertainment On August 23, the hit CBS daytime drama "The Bold and The Beautiful" had a cliff-hanger ending, literally, where Thomas Forrester was pushed over a cliff by his angry step-mother Brooke. They continue fighting in the back yard, where Brooke Logan Forrester (played by Katherine Kelly Lang) shows up, and in a fit of rage, she pushes Thomas Forrester ( Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) witnessed Thomas being pushed over by Brooke, and now Thomas is in the hospital fighting for his dear life. Ridge is already jumping to the worst conclusion that his son may wake up in a vegetative state or he could die, where a distraught Brooke is trying to console him. Veteran soap actor Vincent Irizarry makes his debut in The Bold and The Beautiful in this episode as Dr. Jordan Armstrong, who is the physician treating Thomas' life-threatening injuries. Earlier last week, Thomas made amends with his young son, Douglas, who was the one that revealed to Hope that her baby, Beth, was alive and that "Phoebe was indeed Beth," in the baby swap reveal. Thomas and Douglas had a genuine heart-to-heart moment as father and son. The Verdict Overall, this episode had powerful performances all around, where it made viewers sympathize with Thomas Forrester since it was evident that he had a revelation in his scene with Douglas, and he wants to rectify all his wrongdoings with his wife Hope. Matthew Atkinson, Katherine Kelly Lang, and Thorsten Kaye were all superb and convincing. They were able to convey a wide spectrum of raw emotions, and it will be interesting to see how this story will unfold. Well done. Thomas tries to explain everything to his wife, Hope (Annika Noelle), about why he kept baby Beth's identity a secret but she wants nothing to do with Thomas after he lied to her.They continue fighting in the back yard, where Brooke Logan Forrester (played by Katherine Kelly Lang) shows up, and in a fit of rage, she pushes Thomas Forrester ( Matthew Atkinson ) over a cliff since she felt he was a threat to her daughter Hope, who married him, and he subsequently suffers a devastating fall.Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) witnessed Thomas being pushed over by Brooke, and now Thomas is in the hospital fighting for his dear life. Ridge is already jumping to the worst conclusion that his son may wake up in a vegetative state or he could die, where a distraught Brooke is trying to console him.Veteran soap actor Vincent Irizarry makes his debut in The Bold and The Beautiful in this episode as Dr. Jordan Armstrong, who is the physician treating Thomas' life-threatening injuries.Earlier last week, Thomas made amends with his young son, Douglas, who was the one that revealed to Hope that her baby, Beth, was alive and that "Phoebe was indeed Beth," in the baby swap reveal. Thomas and Douglas had a genuine heart-to-heart moment as father and son.Overall, this episode had powerful performances all around, where it made viewers sympathize with Thomas Forrester since it was evident that he had a revelation in his scene with Douglas, and he wants to rectify all his wrongdoings with his wife Hope. Matthew Atkinson, Katherine Kelly Lang, and Thorsten Kaye were all superb and convincing. They were able to convey a wide spectrum of raw emotions, and it will be interesting to see how this story will unfold. Well done. More about The Bold and the Beautiful, Thomas, Brooke, Ridge, CBS The Bold and the Bea... Thomas Brooke Ridge CBS Daytime Drama