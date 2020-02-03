Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image'The Young and The Restless' wins Writers Guild of America Award

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
The hit CBS soap opera "The Young and The Restless" won the 2020 Writers Guild of America Award for "Best Daytime Drama."
In this competitive category, The Young and The Restless bested competition from such daytime dramas as General Hospital (ABC) and Days of Our Lives (NBC).
The Young and The Restless writing team that was recognized with the 2020 Writers Guild of America Award included such writers as Amanda L. Beall, Jeff Beldner, Sara Bibel, Matt Clifford, Annie Compton, Christopher Dunn, Sara Endsley, Janice Ferri Esser, Mellinda Hensley, Lynn Martin, Anne Schoettle, Natalie Minardi Slater, and Teresa Zimmerman.
Anthony Morina is the executive producer of the show, while Josh Griffith serves as the co-executive producer and head writer.
In other news, The Young and The Restless has been renewed for four additional seasons through 2024 on CBS. Now in its 47th season, it has been the No. 1 daytime show for over 31 years.
For more information on The Young and The Restless, or to stream the show online, check out the official CBS homepage.
More about The young and the restless, Daytime, Drama, Wga, writers guild of america
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
State of the nation: Trump misplaces Kansas City Chiefs
Blockchain technology used to monitor air pollution
Cruise ships to ban recent China visitors: global industry body
Essential Science: How AI is advancing medical science
Op-Ed: Trump jumps right into the middle of Super Bowl LIV via Twitter
Review: Ed Asner releases captivating autobiography 'Son of a Junkman' Special
The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it?
Morocco border clampdown thwarts Europe-bound migrants
China 'urgently needs' medical gear and masks as virus toll tops SARS
China hunts for travellers from virus epicentre