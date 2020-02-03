In this competitive category, The Young and The Restless
bested competition from such daytime dramas as General Hospital
(ABC) and Days of Our Lives
(NBC).
The Young and The Restless
writing team that was recognized with the 2020 Writers Guild of America Award
included such writers as Amanda L. Beall, Jeff Beldner, Sara Bibel, Matt Clifford, Annie Compton, Christopher Dunn, Sara Endsley, Janice Ferri Esser, Mellinda Hensley, Lynn Martin, Anne Schoettle, Natalie Minardi Slater, and Teresa Zimmerman.
Anthony Morina is the executive producer of the show, while Josh Griffith serves as the co-executive producer and head writer.
In other news, The Young and The Restless
has been renewed for four additional seasons through 2024 on CBS. Now in its 47th season, it has been the No. 1 daytime show for over 31 years.
For more information on The Young and The Restless
, or to stream the show online, check out the official CBS homepage
.