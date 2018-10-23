Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Acclaimed soap actress Kate Linder chatted with Digital Journal about her new film "Dead Love," and she shared her insights about her respected career on "The Young and The Restless." Linder remarked, "I have been on The Young and The Restless for over 36 years, and I am still doing that. It is amazing and it has provided me with opportunities to give back, which I really appreciate." Dead Love will be out this month on DVD, and it is set in a secluded mountain town where a young man (played by Grayson Low) unwittingly falls in love with a mysterious funeral director who is guarding a dark secret. "Emanuel Isler and I got along and he wrote that role for me in Dead Love," she said. "He also wrote The Charnel House, which I was also in. Both of these films are out now, which is great." In the horror film, Dead love, Linder portrays Katarina. "It is very different from what I usually do," she admitted. "When you are first watching this film, you have no idea how it is going to turn out, and what it all is. It's a shocker." Linder shared that she has been the celebrity spokesperson for The ALS Association since 2005. "I was also the Grand Marshal of the Walk to End Lupus," she said. "I do a great deal of giving back for many causes, including March of Dimes." Each day, Linder is motivated by her love for working and her love for what she does. "I am very fortunate that I don't have to press the snooze alarm when it goes off in the morning," she said. "I love going to work and bringing these characters to life." When asked how Linder handles being dialogue-heavy all the time (where soap actors usually tackle 40 to 80 pages of script a day), she responded, "The brain is a muscle and the more you exercise it, the stronger it gets," she said. "We work very fast and very furious on the show." Kate Linder Ed McGowan, Plain Joe Studios For aspiring actors, Linder said, "It is called show business, so that means it's a business of show. People make a mistake if they don't treat it as much. I always tell people to 'work the program.' I still go to acting class, I take voice lessons and dance lessons. I don't take anything for granted and I do the best that I can. Things come to you when you are doing that." In 2008, Linder was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "I am still so shocked," she said. "I have to go there periodically to make sure it is still there. It was an amazing day when that happened, and I will never forget it." Digital transformation the of entertainment business On the impact of technology on the entertainment industry, Linder said, "There are several ways to look at it. There are more ways for people to view content, which of course, is good. It is better to get more content out in the marketplace. We are dealing with the changes since it is definitely changing. A lot of people can tape The Young and The Restless, and they can stream it or see it in so many different ways. I think technology is an evolution and it is growing and changing. We will see later how it all works out." The actress shared that she prefers her scripts in hard copy forms, as opposed to electronic versions. "I don't like digital scripts, even though we live in a digital world. I still like seeing the script and feeling the paper," she said. Linder defined the word success as follows: "Being able to do what I love to do, and being able to help people along the way." To learn more about veteran actress Kate Linder, check out her She is best known for her longtime portrayal of Esther Valentine on the hit CBS daytime drama series, The Young and The Restless, which she has played since 1982.Linder remarked, "I have been on The Young and The Restless for over 36 years, and I am still doing that. It is amazing and it has provided me with opportunities to give back, which I really appreciate."Dead Love will be out this month on DVD, and it is set in a secluded mountain town where a young man (played by Grayson Low) unwittingly falls in love with a mysterious funeral director who is guarding a dark secret. "Emanuel Isler and I got along and he wrote that role for me in Dead Love," she said. "He also wrote The Charnel House, which I was also in. Both of these films are out now, which is great."In the horror film, Dead love, Linder portrays Katarina. "It is very different from what I usually do," she admitted. "When you are first watching this film, you have no idea how it is going to turn out, and what it all is. It's a shocker."Linder shared that she has been the celebrity spokesperson for The ALS Association since 2005. "I was also the Grand Marshal of the Walk to End Lupus," she said. "I do a great deal of giving back for many causes, including March of Dimes."Each day, Linder is motivated by her love for working and her love for what she does. "I am very fortunate that I don't have to press the snooze alarm when it goes off in the morning," she said. "I love going to work and bringing these characters to life."When asked how Linder handles being dialogue-heavy all the time (where soap actors usually tackle 40 to 80 pages of script a day), she responded, "The brain is a muscle and the more you exercise it, the stronger it gets," she said. "We work very fast and very furious on the show."For aspiring actors, Linder said, "It is called show business, so that means it's a business of show. People make a mistake if they don't treat it as much. I always tell people to 'work the program.' I still go to acting class, I take voice lessons and dance lessons. I don't take anything for granted and I do the best that I can. Things come to you when you are doing that."In 2008, Linder was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "I am still so shocked," she said. "I have to go there periodically to make sure it is still there. It was an amazing day when that happened, and I will never forget it."On the impact of technology on the entertainment industry, Linder said, "There are several ways to look at it. There are more ways for people to view content, which of course, is good. It is better to get more content out in the marketplace. We are dealing with the changes since it is definitely changing. A lot of people can tape The Young and The Restless, and they can stream it or see it in so many different ways. I think technology is an evolution and it is growing and changing. We will see later how it all works out."The actress shared that she prefers her scripts in hard copy forms, as opposed to electronic versions. "I don't like digital scripts, even though we live in a digital world. I still like seeing the script and feeling the paper," she said.Linder defined the word success as follows: "Being able to do what I love to do, and being able to help people along the way."To learn more about veteran actress Kate Linder, check out her official website More about Kate Linder, Actress, Soap, The young and the restless, dead love Kate Linder Actress Soap The young and the re... dead love