article image'The Young and The Restless' celebrates 47 years, thanks the fans

By Markos Papadatos     13 hours ago in Entertainment
On March 26, the hit daytime drama "The Young and The Restless" celebrated 47 years on air on CBS. It thanked its loyal fans and viewers for all of their support.
It has been the No. 1 daytime drama for well over 31 years, and last month, it won the 2020 Writers Guild of America Award for "Best Daytime Drama"; moreover, the show is renewed for four more seasons through 2024 on CBS.
"Thank You to our incredible viewers for your loyalty, support, and enthusiasm. We're grateful for each and everyone one of you," the show posted on its official Twitter page about its 47th anniversary on air.
Most recently, as Digital Journal reported, the show suspended its production amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, along with the three remaining soap operas.
For more information on The Young and The Restless, or to stream the show online, visit the official CBS homepage.
