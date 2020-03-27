It has been the No. 1 daytime drama for well over 31 years, and last month, it won the 2020 Writers Guild of America Award
for "Best Daytime Drama"; moreover, the show is renewed
for four more seasons through 2024 on CBS.
"Thank You to our incredible viewers for your loyalty, support, and enthusiasm. We're grateful for each and everyone one of you," the show posted on its official Twitter page
about its 47th anniversary on air.
Most recently, as Digital Journal reported
, the show suspended its production amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, along with the three remaining soap operas.
For more information on The Young and The Restless
, or to stream the show online, visit the official CBS homepage
.