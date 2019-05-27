'The Young and The Restless' actress to release memoir in 2020

Emmy-nominated actress Melody Thomas Scott of "The Young and The Restless" announced that she will be releasing her memoir in the following year (2020).
The actress confirmed this news via a tweet to her fans and followers. "Well, I guess the cat is out of the bag now," she exclaimed, prior to nothing that she cannot wait for everybody to read it. "Now you all know what I've been up to," she added.
She is known for her long-time portrayal of Nikki Newman, the matriarch of the Newman family on the hit CBS soap opera, The Young and The Restless, which has been the No. 1 daytime drama for well over 30 years on television.
Her forthcoming memoir will consist of the ups and downs of her iconic career in the entertainment industry. She started as a child actress and subsequently became a veteran actress of four decades on The Young and The Restless. She collaborated on this book with her literary agent, Dr. Uwe Stender at Triada US Literacy Agency.
As Digital Journal reported, Scott celebrated her 40th anniversary with the show on February 20, 2019, which is quite an impressive milestone.
