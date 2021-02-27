Email
article imageThe Paramount named 'Best Concert Venue on Long Island' in 2021

By Markos Papadatos     42 mins ago in Entertainment
Huntington - The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island has been named "Best Concert Venue on Long Island." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Long Islanders know that all the top acts in the music industry play their best shows at The Paramount. It has been around since 2011, and it seats 1,573 people. It features a large main upper-level floor, fixed side balcony seating, mezzanine seating, and a sky bar. It is also home to the art gallery Spotlight NY.
Some of the biggest stars in the world have performed at The Paramount in Huntington including Billy Joel, Rod Stewart, Don Henley, Ed Sheeran, Adam Lambert, Emmylou Harris, Chazz Palminteri, and Jim Breuer, among countless others. It previously won this "Best of Long Island" distinction back in 2016.
Hopefully, once the world starts opening up again (following the COVID outbreak), people will get to enjoy concerts and events at The Paramount on Long Island.
To learn more about The Paramount, check out its official website and its Facebook page.
