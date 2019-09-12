It starred such iconic actors and musicians as Davy Jones, Mike Nesmith, Micky Dolenz
, and Peter Tork, and it catapulted them to worldwide fame. Their sitcom aired from 1966 to 1968. Their music was originally supervised by record producer Don Kirshner, and they were backed by songwriters Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart.
Speaking of Peter Tork, who passed away earlier this year in mid-February, Mike Nesmith and Micky Dolenz paid a moving tribute to Tork at their March show at The Paramount
in Huntington.
On September 21, as Digital Journal reported
, Micky Dolenz of The Monkees, will be performing at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City, New Jersey. This show will be a part of the "It Was Fifty Years Ago Today - A Tribute to The Beatles' White Album" Tour.
Their holiday album, Christmas Party, was released last October, and it is available on Apple Music
. Digital Journal
described it as "superb."
To learn more about The Monkees and their music, visit their official website
and their Facebook page
.