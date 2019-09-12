Email
article imageThe Monkees debuted their acclaimed TV sitcom 53 years ago today

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     51 mins ago in Entertainment
September 12, 2019, marks the 53rd anniversary of the hit television show "The Monkees," which debuted on the NBC network in 1966.
It starred such iconic actors and musicians as Davy Jones, Mike Nesmith, Micky Dolenz, and Peter Tork, and it catapulted them to worldwide fame. Their sitcom aired from 1966 to 1968. Their music was originally supervised by record producer Don Kirshner, and they were backed by songwriters Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart.
Speaking of Peter Tork, who passed away earlier this year in mid-February, Mike Nesmith and Micky Dolenz paid a moving tribute to Tork at their March show at The Paramount in Huntington.
On September 21, as Digital Journal reported, Micky Dolenz of The Monkees, will be performing at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City, New Jersey. This show will be a part of the "It Was Fifty Years Ago Today - A Tribute to The Beatles' White Album" Tour.
Their holiday album, Christmas Party, was released last October, and it is available on Apple Music. Digital Journal described it as "superb."
To learn more about The Monkees and their music, visit their official website and their Facebook page.
