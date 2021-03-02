The Journey Home Project continues its late founder's mission

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project (TCDJHP) recently donates thousands to various veterans organizations. Digital Journal has the scoop. Country Music Hall of Famer Co-founder David Corlew, who served as Charlie Daniels' longtime manager, has donated $25,000 to various organizations that assist military veterans and their families. These recent contributions went to such charitable causes as A Soldier’s Child, and God’s Word for Warriors. Last month, the TCDJHP joined forces with country star Chris Young and they established the Daniels/Young Veterans Scholarship at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) in Tennessee. It donated $10,000 to fund this annual scholarship, which will help former servicemen and women that are pursuing a degree at the university. Chris Young saluted his late musical hero Charlie Daniels for being not only an influence on his music but also a mentor as well. He added that he is very honored to continue Daniels' legacy through this new scholarship. To learn more about It is s non-profit organization that is dedicated to assisting our nation's military veterans. It is moving forward with the late founder's mission to continue to help the men and women in uniform.Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels passed away on July 6, 2020.Co-founder David Corlew, who served as Charlie Daniels' longtime manager, has donated $25,000 to various organizations that assist military veterans and their families. These recent contributions went to such charitable causes as A Soldier’s Child, and God’s Word for Warriors.Last month, the TCDJHP joined forces with country star Chris Young and they established the Daniels/Young Veterans Scholarship at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) in Tennessee. It donated $10,000 to fund this annual scholarship, which will help former servicemen and women that are pursuing a degree at the university.Chris Young saluted his late musical hero Charlie Daniels for being not only an influence on his music but also a mentor as well.He added that he is very honored to continue Daniels' legacy through this new scholarship.To learn more about The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project , visit its official website More about Charlie daniels, journey home project, Country Charlie daniels journey home project Country