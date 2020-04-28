By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment The Felix Organization has announced "Give This Way", which will take place on May 1, a virtual variety show that benefits children in foster care. The Sopranos alums Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, Vincent Pastore, Aida Turturro, and Maureen Van Zandt will be a part of this telethon, with special performances by Alexa Ray Joel and Darryl McDaniels of Run-DMC. There will be Broadway stars from such shows as The Tina Turner Musical, Jersey Boys, Hamilton, Billy Elliott, and Tommy. It will also feature actress and singer Holly Robinson Peete, Eureka O'Hara, and Ginger Minj (RuPaul's Drag Race), as well as Richard Fortus (guitarist of Guns N' Roses). There will be surprise appearances such as uplifting and inspiring acts from pirouettes to push-ups. The Felix Organization launches 'Give This Way' The Felix Organization The Felix Emergency Relief Fund has been established to provide children in foster care the money for groceries, cleaning supplies, masks, education tools such as computers, and other sudden and critical necessities due to the COVID-19 crisis. It was co-founded in 2006 by Sheila Jaffe and Darryl "DMC" McDaniels. To learn more about The Felix Organization and "Give This Way," check out its On Friday, May 1, they will kick off "Give This Way," a telethon-style virtual variety show to raise critical funds. It will take place from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and it will be a part of National Foster Care Month. Personal Appearances will include Carol Kane, Debra Messing, Sharon Osborne, Rosie Perez, Chris Spencer, Mark Wahlberg, and John David Washington.The Sopranos alums Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, Vincent Pastore, Aida Turturro, and Maureen Van Zandt will be a part of this telethon, with special performances by Alexa Ray Joel and Darryl McDaniels of Run-DMC. There will be Broadway stars from such shows as The Tina Turner Musical, Jersey Boys, Hamilton, Billy Elliott, and Tommy.It will also feature actress and singer Holly Robinson Peete, Eureka O'Hara, and Ginger Minj (RuPaul's Drag Race), as well as Richard Fortus (guitarist of Guns N' Roses). There will be surprise appearances such as uplifting and inspiring acts from pirouettes to push-ups.The Felix Emergency Relief Fund has been established to provide children in foster care the money for groceries, cleaning supplies, masks, education tools such as computers, and other sudden and critical necessities due to the COVID-19 crisis. It was co-founded in 2006 by Sheila Jaffe and Darryl "DMC" McDaniels.To learn more about The Felix Organization and "Give This Way," check out its official website and its Facebook page More about The Felix Organization, give this way, Children, Foster The Felix Organizati... give this way Children Foster