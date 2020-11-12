By By Markos Papadatos 52 mins ago in Entertainment Huntington - "The Donna Drake Show" has partnered with Spotlight at The Paramount, in an effort to showcase local artists and their talent. It will be done via "Betwixt: Thanks 4 U," a social media awareness campaign that is sponsored by Donna Drake and her media company, the Drake Media Network, Inc. Art display at Spotlight NY Markos Papadatos Spotlight at The Paramount is an experiential gallery and restaurant that is located at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. It is featuring "Quarantine Art", an exhibit that showcases artwork that was created by local artists during the COVID-19 quarantine. Spotlight NY at The Paramount Markos Papadatos Donna Drake will bring in three distinguished art jurors, which will be announced in the near future, and they will decide on a best-in-show of the quarantine art exhibit. The chosen winner will be featured on the award-winning "The Donna Drake Show" and he/she will receive a complimentary dinner for four at Spotlight at The Paramount. This exhibition space is open daily, Monday through Friday at 4 p.m., and weekends starting at 1 p.m. All works of art on display are for sale, where the proceeds go directly to the artist, with 10 percent being donated to Huntington Hospital in support of their COVID-19 response programs. Art Display Spotlight NY Markos Papadatos Donna Drake remarked, "We wanted to do our part to show our support for the visual arts and working with Spotlight at The Paramount made that possible. We are excited to highlight great artists and give back to the local community." To learn more about the "Donna Drake Show," check out its For more information on Spotlight NY, visit its Donna Drake is the Telly award-winning host and creator of "The Donna Drake Show." They announced a partnership with the Spotlight art gallery at The Paramount in Huntington, where they will highlight and promote local artists and their art that was created during the quarantine.It will be done via "Betwixt: Thanks 4 U," a social media awareness campaign that is sponsored by Donna Drake and her media company, the Drake Media Network, Inc.Spotlight at The Paramount is an experiential gallery and restaurant that is located at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. It is featuring "Quarantine Art", an exhibit that showcases artwork that was created by local artists during the COVID-19 quarantine.Donna Drake will bring in three distinguished art jurors, which will be announced in the near future, and they will decide on a best-in-show of the quarantine art exhibit. The chosen winner will be featured on the award-winning "The Donna Drake Show" and he/she will receive a complimentary dinner for four at Spotlight at The Paramount.This exhibition space is open daily, Monday through Friday at 4 p.m., and weekends starting at 1 p.m. All works of art on display are for sale, where the proceeds go directly to the artist, with 10 percent being donated to Huntington Hospital in support of their COVID-19 response programs.Donna Drake remarked, "We wanted to do our part to show our support for the visual arts and working with Spotlight at The Paramount made that possible. We are excited to highlight great artists and give back to the local community."To learn more about the "Donna Drake Show," check out its official website and its Facebook page For more information on Spotlight NY, visit its Facebook page , and Instagram page More about The Donna Drake Show, Spotlight, the paramount The Donna Drake Show Spotlight the paramount