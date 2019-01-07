Email
article imageThe Clairvoyants to compete on NBC's 'AGT: The Champions'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Acclaimed mentalist duo The Clairvoyants will be competing on "America's Got Talent: The Champions" on NBC. The show debuts on January 7.
The Clairvoyants is made up of Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass. They will compete on "The Champions" as part of the 50 best acts from all the Got Talent franchises. They were the runner-up winners of the eleventh season of America's Got Talent, right behind singer and ukulele player Grace VanderWaal.
Most recently, on November 25, 2018, The Clairvoyants performed a holiday magic show at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury.
To learn more about internationally recognized mentalist duo The Clairvoyants, check out their Facebook page and their official website.
Read More: The Clairvoyants chatted with Digital Journal in February of 2018.
More about The Clairvoyants, the champions, Mentalist, Duo, America's Got Talent
 
