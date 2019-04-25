Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass shared this news via a post on their social media networks: Facebook
and Instagram
. The post revealed that Amélie had said "yes" to Thommy's marriage proposal.
On May 25, The Clairvoyants
will be performing live at the Bethlehem Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Earlier this year, The Clairvoyants
competed on America's Got Talent: The Champions
, which were affectionately known as the "Olympics of Got Talent."
This past November, this journalist reviewed The Clairvoyants' headlining show at The Theatre at Westbury
on Long Island.
To learn more about The Clairvoyants
and their tour dates, check out their official website
.