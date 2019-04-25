Email
The Clairvoyants' Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass are engaged

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Entertainment
World renowned mentalist duo, The Clairvoyants have a major milestone to celebrate in their personal lives. They announced their engagement.
Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass shared this news via a post on their social media networks: Facebook and Instagram. The post revealed that Amélie had said "yes" to Thommy's marriage proposal.
On May 25, The Clairvoyants will be performing live at the Bethlehem Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Earlier this year, The Clairvoyants competed on America's Got Talent: The Champions, which were affectionately known as the "Olympics of Got Talent."
This past November, this journalist reviewed The Clairvoyants' headlining show at The Theatre at Westbury on Long Island.
To learn more about The Clairvoyants and their tour dates, check out their official website.
