Special By By Markos Papadatos 8 hours ago in Entertainment Westbury - The Clairvoyants chatted with Digital Journal about their upcoming show at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on March 16, 2018. Thommy shared that their show is "very interactive." "We work a lot with audience members, so every night is unique and different," he said. Regarding their motivations, Amélie said, "We love to take people out of their everyday lives and transport them into a different world, a magical world. Everyone, no matter what age can experience the show like a child and forget their everyday worries." On their plans for 2018, Thommy said, "We are on a European tour. Right after, we will continue our shows in the United States. We're really looking forward to spend spring and summer at some wonderful places, including the NYCB Theatre at Westbury in New York." Digital transformation of entertainment industry On the impact of technology in the entertainment business, Amélie said, "It's a great thing for entertainment, because almost everything is possible to make a stage look beautiful. We always like to use lights, sound and special effects to make our show bigger. At the end though, it comes down to only Thommy and me and our connection." Thommy revealed that technology is very important to them, when it comes to light, sound and video for their shows. "In our art form, almost everything happens in the people's minds, so often there's no visual perception. Therefore we need a nice stage with beautiful visual effects that make it look nice and complete," he explained. In 2016, The Clairvoyants were honored by the Academy of Magical Arts, where they were named "Stage Magicians of the Year." "The nomination itself was already a great feeling, but the moment they announced our name felt like a dream. It's a huge acknowledgement from the magic world," Amélie said. Thommy defined the word success as follows: "Loving what you do and that you can make people happy with what you do." For their New York fans, Thommy concluded, "We are really excited to perform in this exceptional theatre, and we're looking forward to have a magical and fun night with all of you. We like what you are thinking." For more information on The Clairvoyants, check out their A acclaimed mentalist duo, The Clairvoyants is made up of Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass. "We are really looking forward to perform in this beautiful theatre," said Amélie, about their show at Westbury. "It's a big honor to stand on a stage where so many big names have been on. The very special thing for us about it is that the stage is surrounded."Thommy shared that their show is "very interactive." "We work a lot with audience members, so every night is unique and different," he said.Regarding their motivations, Amélie said, "We love to take people out of their everyday lives and transport them into a different world, a magical world. Everyone, no matter what age can experience the show like a child and forget their everyday worries."On their plans for 2018, Thommy said, "We are on a European tour. Right after, we will continue our shows in the United States. We're really looking forward to spend spring and summer at some wonderful places, including the NYCB Theatre at Westbury in New York."On the impact of technology in the entertainment business, Amélie said, "It's a great thing for entertainment, because almost everything is possible to make a stage look beautiful. We always like to use lights, sound and special effects to make our show bigger. At the end though, it comes down to only Thommy and me and our connection."Thommy revealed that technology is very important to them, when it comes to light, sound and video for their shows. "In our art form, almost everything happens in the people's minds, so often there's no visual perception. Therefore we need a nice stage with beautiful visual effects that make it look nice and complete," he explained.In 2016, The Clairvoyants were honored by the Academy of Magical Arts, where they were named "Stage Magicians of the Year." "The nomination itself was already a great feeling, but the moment they announced our name felt like a dream. It's a huge acknowledgement from the magic world," Amélie said.Thommy defined the word success as follows: "Loving what you do and that you can make people happy with what you do."For their New York fans, Thommy concluded, "We are really excited to perform in this exceptional theatre, and we're looking forward to have a magical and fun night with all of you. We like what you are thinking."For more information on The Clairvoyants, check out their official Facebook page More about The Clairvoyants, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Mentalist, Duo, Magical The Clairvoyants NYCB Theatre at West... Mentalist Duo Magical Arts Academy