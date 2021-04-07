Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Acclaimed mentalist duo Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass of The Clairvoyants chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about their upcoming virtual show on April 18. "It is just nice, it's interactive and the audience can be a part of it," Thomym acknowledged. "They can stream it at home with their families and their kids, friends, and pets. The whole household can be a part of this online show. It will be like watching TV but with an interactive component to it, and it will be a fun experience for the whole family." When asked about having Howie Mandel featured as a special guest, Amélie said, "Actually, we did a small little thing with him where he tries to read the mind of a person that he has never met before so we will see how that goes." "Howie Mandel is a funny person and a good friend and I think it will work out," Thommy foreshadowed. For more information on this virtual event on April 18, On the silver lining of the pandemic, Amélie said, "If it weren't for the quarantine, we wouldn't have created our online show. You don't have to go anywhere, you can watch it at home no matter where you are in the world." "Now, we have both options: we can do our touring show when things are back to normal and we can do our own virtual experience and people from all over the world can be a part of it," Thommy added. They are world champions of mentalism, and they were engaged in 2019. "It feels really good to be engaged," Amélie admitted. "We love it and we will see when the wedding will take place. We are together anyway with a ring or not, but I do have the engagement ring so it's all good." "I have to be honest, it was really difficult to surprise Amélie because she can read my mind all the time, but I was able to surprise her," he said. The Clairvoyants have had some great recognition in the United States, including appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (with host Howie Mandel), Access Hollywood, On the best advice that he was ever given, Thommy responded, "We just do it and we go for it if there is an open door. We just try to give our best and we really stay in the moment. We want to be honest on stage and we want to have a great time with our audience. You need to believe in yourself and have fun with what you do, that's what makes it the best for yourself and also if you are a performer for your audience." "Don't let anyone tell you that you can't do something. You can do anything that you love to do," Amélie added. In 2016, they received a coveted honor being named "Stage Magician(s) of the Year" by the Academy of Magical Arts at the Magic Castle. "That's a really nice honor from the Magic Castle in Hollywood, it is one of the biggest places for magic worldwide. We love it, it's like a real-life Hogwarts from Harry Potter," Thommy said. "That was a really big honor to receive it from the magic community. It's one of the best prizes that we can get and we are really happy about it. This Award is like the Oscar equivalent to magic," he added. On her definition of the word success, Amélie said, "Being happy with what I am doing, and doing what I do, that's a huge privilege. We are able to tour, see the world and meet new people." "When people come to our shows and our online shows and they have a wonderful time, that's a success," Thommy concluded. "We are looking forward to the virtual experience." To learn more about Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass of The Clairvoyants Matthias Koestler The Clairvoyants are debuting a new virtual show on April 18 worldwide, which will be interactive with their fans. We are able to tour, see the world and meet new people.""When people come to our shows and our online shows and they have a wonderful time, that's a success," Thommy concluded. "We are looking forward to the virtual experience."To learn more about The Clairvoyants